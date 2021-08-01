Chinese-Canadian pop star detained on suspicion of rape

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been detained by Beijing police on suspicion of rape, police announced Saturday, following an accusation the former member of the Korean boy band EXO lured young women into sexual relationships.
Wu, 30, earlier was accused by a teenager of having sex with her while she was drunk. Wu denied the accusation.
The teenager said seven other women contacted her to say Wu seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18 but gave no indication whether they were younger than China's age of consent of 14.
Wu has been “criminally detained" on suspicion of rape "in response to relevant information reported on the internet" including that he “repeatedly lured young women to have sexual relations,” the police statement said. It gave no other details.
The pop star had previously denied the accusations. “There was no ‘groupie sex’! There was no ‘underage’!” Wu wrote last month on his social media account. “If there were this kind of thing, please everyone relax, I would put myself in jail!”
The news was trending as the no. 1 most searched topic on Weibo on Saturday night, and some users online started commenting on Wu's social media account, telling him to “Get out of China!"
Wu is a Canadian citizen, according to the police statement.
The official paper of the Communist Party, the People's Daily, weighed in on the case, saying in a short opinion post online that "Having a foreign nationality is not a protective talisman, and no matter how big the name is, there is no immunity.”
The teenager publicized her accusations on social media and later in an interview with the internet portal NetEase. A day after that interview appeared, at least 10 brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton broke off endorsement and other deals with Wu.
According to the interview, she thought she was meeting Wu for a career opportunity. Instead, his staff who was present forced her to drink. As someone who did not go to bars, she said her tolerance was low and she was drunk after two drinks. The next day, she woke up in Wu's bed. That morning, he was kind to her and promised to take care of her, she said.
The teenager said that was the beginning of what she had thought was their relationship. This was the case until March, when he stopped returning her messages.
At first, she said she felt sorry for herself. But after she learned that there were other women who had been treated similarly, she said she felt there were others who were worse-off.
“I don't believe this is just my own personal matter. You can even say that this is a problem with the atmosphere in China's entertainment circle," she said in the NetEase interview.
Wu said that he had met the young woman on Dec. 5, 2020, but “I didn’t force her to drink,” and “there was not this sort of ‘details’ she describes.”
“I didn’t expect my silence to encourage these rumors, and I couldn’t stand it!” Wu previously wrote. “There were a lot of people there that day who can bear witness.”
The teenager and Wu both said they had asked authorities to investigate.
Saturday's statement didn't mention that case and gave no information about the status of that investigation.
Mark
Innocent till proven guilty, just remember this and never lose sight of it.
Just because someone accused you doesn't mean you did it, in this age of supersonic communications rumour can spread and balloon like wild fire.
Burning Bush
As if it isn't normal for teenage boys to try to do that.
Bob Fosse
And the relevance of that is…?
Burning Bush
Err... umm... yeah. Why doesn't anybody care about this staff member forcing underage girls to drink alcohol.
Isn't forcing young teen girls to drink alcohol against the law?
rainyday
He is 30 years old.
Still “normal”?
Bob Fosse
BurningBush. Aside from your apparently more pressing views on teenage promiscuity and underage drinking, anything to share about rape?
I’ll go first. Rape is never justifiable. If he’s found guilty then career over and time in the big house.
Over to you.
Hiro
I don't know why women still fall for these old tricks. Promising a career? Being invited at night into a club or bar? Drinking alcohol?
These are all the red flags that should have set up warning signals from miles away. The whole purpose is to get you drunk and spend the night with you. You have to be really ignorant not to expect anything else. And yu are screwed if they record you or take pictures.
If you meet someone for a career opportunity, why can't it be in broad daylight while having a nice lunch?
Bob Fosse
How about teenagers? Read the article.
Didn’t take long for someone to blame the girls.
Because of course, starstruck teenage girls are famous for their restrained and sensible behaviour.
GW
Who knows with this one, she says she thought they were starting a relationship, but because that wasnt in the cards....
Pukey2
Have a look at his wikipedia page quick!!!!!!
Some prankster has changed his Chinese name:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kris_Wu
Dave
Why visit China?....It's like rolling the dice
Burning Bush
Agreed, each person has absolute authority over what enters their body.
That can not be changed by pressure, coercion or imitidation.
If I say NO, I don't want that in my body, it means NO!
Jonathan Prin
Don't look far, he's Canadian.
And that teenager shows off then after days when did not get what she wants, she felt exploited.
Lame lame lame.
By the way, how do you force someone to drink ? Pinch the nose, and force alcohol in the throat ? That is molestation. I doubt by 1000% that happened in the middle of the nightclub Lol.
Bradley
He may or may not be guilty but given the fact that Canada has poor relations with the commies in Beijing and the lack of credibility of the Chinese kangaroo court system he's already been convicted and merely awaiting sentencing and whether he is guilty or not just doesn't matter.
Richard Gallagher
He is 30 years old. In case you missed that.
The pose he strikes and the staging are a reflection of clichés and artifice. Posing as art. Pop sensations. And evident narcissism.
The use of such to lure underage women. And Commit rape. Offers no justification, absolutely none. Let alone the heinous nature of the use of power to violate another human beginning. To purposefully defile another as a means of sexual gratification. Such is a pattern and if exhibited, he needs to spend his days imprisoned - as claimed he would put himself in jail.
That a 30 year old is preying mostly on teenagers, does not speak well to his tendency in relationships. Even if they were consensual, which questions even the notion.
quercetum
This is only a comment on the above. No means no.
It’s possible some teenagers, particularly those from Asia, know not the difference between dating and going steady or going out. While the former is not exclusive, the latter reaches the stage of commitment. A North American dating to get to know people can be considered charai and seen as a playboy or a charao.
starpunk
No way this is normal. She is not an adult and there is nothing to make it a true love romance here.
Just like R Kelly and Marilyn Manson. Rape is rape and it's a crime not of passion but of power and fear. And he is damn well old enough to know better.
Even under Communism, as corrupt and bad as it is - there are things that are never acceptable. Rape and pedo are incompatible with Communist doctrine. Look at Gary Glitter when he fled to Vietnam.
You do the crime, you do the time no matter where you do it. And note the heated explosive language and tone of denial he used. It resembles the vehement denials of a criminal who recently occupied the WH and it's a vivid sign of guilt.
Reckless
Innocent or guilty, he is screwed.
Speed
Sounds like a money-grab by these girls. Didn't get what they wanted so out come the complaints and accusations of rape.