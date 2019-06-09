Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In an Instagram post Sunday, June 9, 2019, Pratt announced that he and Schwarzenegger were married the day before in a ceremony that was "intimate, moving and emotional." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony that the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor called "intimate, moving and emotional."

Pratt announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He said they were married Saturday "in front of God, our families and those we love."

The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January.

Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit TV show "Parks and Recreation." Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Gov Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children's book "Maverick and Me" in 2017 and the positive self-image book "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back" in 2010.

This is Pratt's second marriage. He was divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime & Manga

Secret Retro Base

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #34: The Truth About Paternity Leave in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Culture

Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 Is a Return to Form For the Cult Japanese Reality Show

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Savvy Spotlight

Being a Translator in Japan: An Interview with Louise Heal Kawai

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL