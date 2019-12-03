Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British actress Claire Foy poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Claire Foy on hand to unveil Pirelli’s 2020 calendar

VERONA, Italy

Pirelli’s 2020 calendar pays romantic tribute to Shakespeare’s tragic figure Juliet in the city of her famously failed romance.

Patrizio Roversi, the first Italian photographer ever tapped by the Pirelli tire company for its famed calendar, said Tuesday that he believes that ‘’there is a Juliet in every woman, and I won’t stop looking for her.”

The calendar features actresses Claire Foy, Mia Goth and Yara Shahidi, who were on hand in Verona for the unveiling, as well as Kristen Steward and Emma Watson. Whoopi Goldberg introduced the protagonists.

The calendar has by now made nudity a thing of the past.

Roversi presented a book of 132 pages, with the calendar incorporated into the front and back covers and 58 photographs of the models, in street clothes and period costumes.

