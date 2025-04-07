Clem Burke, drummer for Blondie, dies at 70

Clem Burke, the longtime drummer for the pioneering New Wave band Blondie, has died, the band announced Monday. He was 70 years old.

The band said Burke died after a "private battle with cancer."

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," read the statement on Instagram. "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable."

A native of New Jersey, Burke appeared on all of Blondie's albums, joining in 1975 shortly after Debbie Harry and Chris Stein founded the band behind seminal hits like "Heart of Glass."

Burke was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates in 2006.

He worked with many other storied artists throughout his career, including Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, the Ramones and Eurythmics.

"Clem's influence extended far beyond Blondie," read the band's statement. "His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. Godspeed, Dr. Burke."

