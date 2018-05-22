Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 1966 file photo, actor Clint Walker appears on the set of "The Dirty Dozen" in Morkyate, Bedfordshire, England. Walker, who played the title character in the early TV western “Cheyenne,” died Monday, May 21, 2018, of congestive heart failure at a hospital in Grass Valley, Calif. He was 91. (AP Photo, File)
entertainment

Clint Walker, star of TV's 'Cheyenne,' dies at age 91

0 Comments
GRASS VALLEY, Calif.

Clint Walker, who played the title character in the early TV western "Cheyenne," has died.

Walker's daughter Valerie Walker tells The Associated Press that her father died Monday of congestive heart failure at a hospital in Grass Valley, California at age 91.

The towering, strapping Walker played Cheyenne Bodie, who traveled the West and handed down justice on the TV series that ran for seven seasons starting in 1955.

Walker was an Illinois native who was working as a Las Vegas sheriff's deputy and part-time bouncer at the Sands Hotel when he made the leap to Hollywood.

In addition to "Cheyenne," he had small but visible roles in classic films including 1956's "The Ten Commandments" and 1967's "The Dirty Dozen." He most recently lent his voice to 1998's "Small Soldiers."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Cities

Fujinomiya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 22-27

Savvy Tokyo

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Servings: Japanese-Style Warm Prawn And Seaweed Salad

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Temples

Hozan-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel