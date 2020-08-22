Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Closely watched 'Tenet' earns critical praise as U.S. cinemas reopen

0 Comments
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES

Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller "Tenet" received warm reviews on Friday as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

"Tenet" is the first big-budget movie from a major Hollywood studio to head to theaters since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theaters around the world in March.

Ticket sales for the film from AT&T Inc's Warner Bros will be closely watched as a gauge of how many people will leave their homes to go to the movies. The film opens in 70 countries starting on Aug 26 and in the United States on Sept 3.

"Tenet" got an 87% approval rate on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although critics said its time-bending plot was so contorted, it was hard to follow at times.

Star John David Washington plays a CIA operative recruited to help the shadowy Tenet organization that is trying to stop an apocalyptic event.

The Times of London called the 2.5-hour film a"globetrotting, jaw-dropping and delightfully convoluted big-screen blockbuster" and added "Cinema, finally, has returned."

The New York Times said the movie was enjoyable and"reassuringly massive in every way as a piece of movie-making shot across multiple global locations."

IndieWire was less impressed, calling the movie a "humorless disappointment."

The Hollywood Reporter said "Tenet" has a lot riding on it."There will be viewers scrutinizing every tweet, review and opinion aggregator as they weigh whether to leave their quarantine bubbles to see it," it said.

Theaters have been gradually opening around the world. In the United States, major chains including AMC Theatres and Cineworld Plc's Regal Cinemas opened their doors for this weekend with limited attendance, mask requirements and other measures to reduce the chances of catching the disease.

The National Association of Theatre Owners announced on Friday that operators of more than 30,000 screens had agreed a standard set of procedures.

"Moviegoers need to know that there is a consistent, science and experience-based set of health and safety protocols in place no matter what theater they visit," said John Fithian, president of the industry group.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog