 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazil Shakira
Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
entertainment

Colombian superstar Shakira cancels her concert in Lima after being hospitalized

0 Comments
LIMA

Colombian superstar Shakira canceled her Sunday concert in Lima after being hospitalized with an abdominal condition, the singer said.

Shakira shared a statement on her Instagram and X accounts Sunday afternoon, saying she is currently hospitalized and that doctors informed her she was not in condition to perform.

“I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience,” she said.

The singer arrived in Peru Friday evening, where she was scheduled to perform Sunday and Monday. The country is the second stop on her Latin American tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, following two nights in Brazil last week.

Latin fans have given Shakira a warm welcome, with crowds gathering at airports to greet her. “Thank you for such an emotional welcome, Lima!” she posted Saturday on Instagram.

In her statement, Shakira said she hopes to recover soon. “My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date,” she said.

The singer is touring in support of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in which she channels her highly publicized divorce into music. The record includes the global hit “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and won Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Shakira’s tour continues across Latin America before heading to Canada and the U.S. in May for a series of concerts through June.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaga Lantern Festival Hyakka Hyakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Why Do People Hate Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Reality Dating Shows to Binge this Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog