 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emirates People Dave Chappelle
FILE - Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York. American comedian Dave Chappelle called the Israeli war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip a "genocide" Thursday, May 23, 2024, to cheers while performing in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, while urging Americans to fight antisemitism so Jews don't feel like they need to be protected by Israel. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Comedian Dave Chappelle calls Israel-Hamas war a 'genocide,' urges Americans to fight antisemitism

1 Comment
By JON GAMBRELL
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

American comedian Dave Chappelle called the Israeli war on Hamas in Gaza a “genocide” Thursday to cheers during his performance in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, while urging Americans to fight antisemitism so Jews don’t feel like they need to be protected by Israel.

Chappelle’s comments come as Abu Dhabi has maintained its diplomatic relations with Israel even as it has increasingly criticized its conduct in the seven-month war.

Meanwhile, while pro-Palestinian marches have swept across the wider Middle East since the war began, protests and speech remains tightly restricted in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

Even before coming on stage, the full crowd at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena cheered as DJ Trauma, who accompanied Chappelle on the trip, played the song “My Blood is Palestinian” by the Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf.

About halfway through in a wide-ranging comedy set in Abu Dhabi, Chappelle, a Muslim, initially said he had been told by his friends either to discuss the war or not. From the audience, a woman screamed: “Free Palestine!” The crowd cheered.

Chappelle then referred to the war as a “genocide” and said that making Jews safer in America amid rising cases of antisemitism would make them realize they don’t need Israel as an ultimate protector.

Another moment also displayed just how diverse the crowd was in the Abu Dhabi. In telling another joke about how Jews cheer while drinking, Chappelle said “l’chaim,” or “to life” in Hebrew, which another man shouted back from the audience.

But when touching on the upcoming U.S. election, Chappelle’s mention of President Joe Biden — who has promised “ironclad” support for Israel” — drew widespread boos throughout the arena. Donald Trump drew scattered cheers.

Chappelle, as other artists during the performance, told some racy jokes and swore. But they largely avoided discussing local politics — though Chappelle did make a sly joke about the UAE’s widespread surveillance network and another deadpanning about “how difficult it is to be gay” in the country as homosexuality is illegal.

But he also came out on stage with a falcon on his arm — a symbol for the UAE.

Chappelle, 50, won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. He performed at the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

American comedian Dave Chappelle called the Israeli war on Hamas in Gaza a “genocide” Thursday to cheers during his performance in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, while urging Americans to fight antisemitism so Jews don’t feel like they need to be protected by Israel.

Chappelle has a very good take.

Leave it to a brilliant comedian like him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel