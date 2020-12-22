Comedian Hikari Ota wins defamation case against weekly magazine

Hikari Ota, 55, from the Japanese comedy duo Bakusho Mondai, has won a defamation suit against the weekly magazine Shukan Shincho.

The tabloid magazine published a story claiming that Ota bribed his way into the Department of Fine Arts at Nihon University.

According to the popular comedian, the accusation printed in Shukan Shincho was a defamation of character, and he sued the publisher Shinchosha Co Ltd for their reporting. The Tokyo District Court ruled in Ota's favor on Monday, Fuji TV reported, and ordered the publisher to pay compensation for damages and delete the online article.

Ota had initially sought about 33 million yen from Shinchosha and requested an apology be published in its publication. Although the court found the defendant guilty of defamation, the publisher was ordered to pay only 4.4 million yen and remove the online story.

Shukan Shincho published the defamatory article in its special summer issue in August 2018. It was titled "Bakusho Mondai's Hikaru Ota Is Doted on by His Father With Backdoor Admission to Nihon University."

Following the ruling, Shinchosha publicly stated, "We regret the court's decision. We will file an appeal and prove the truth behind the story."

