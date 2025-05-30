 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British actor and comedian Russell Brand appears at Southwark Crown Court, in London
British actor and comedian Russell Brand, who has been charged with rape and multiple counts of sex assault, appears at Southwark Crown Court, in London, Britain, May 30, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Image: Reuters/Isabel Infantes
entertainment

Comedian Russell Brand denies rape and sex assault charges in UK court

0 Comments
LONDON

British actor and comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to charges of rape and sexual assault relating to four women more than two decades ago.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of U.S. pop singer Katy Perry, appeared at Southwark Crown Court and denied all five criminal charges.

The 49-year-old has consistently denied having non-consensual sex since allegations were first aired two years ago.

British prosecutors announced in April that Brand had been charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault against four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand, who previously gave his address as being in England but also lives in the U.S., is due to stand trial in June 2026.

He spoke only to confirm his name and enter his five not guilty pleas, before leaving the court with his lawyer and some companions.

PREVIOUS DENIAL

After the charges were first announced, Brand said in a video posted on social media that in his younger days, before getting married and having children, he had been a fool and a sex addict but "what I never was, was a rapist".

In the 2000s, Brand was a regular on British screens, known for his flamboyant style and appearance.

He worked for the BBC and starred in a number of films including "Get Him to the Greek" before marrying Perry in 2010. They divorced 14 months later.

By the early 2020s, he had faded from mainstream culture, appearing primarily on his internet channel where he airs his views on U.S. politics and free speech.

In September 2023, the Sunday Times and Channel 4 TV's "Dispatches" show reported allegations of sex offenses against him. Police began investigating some weeks later.

Brand, who said last year he had become a Christian, rejected those accusations.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo