Comedian says pandemic will prod pretty girls into sex industry

A Japanese comedian apologized Wednesday for his recent remarks that men can look forward to seeing "pretty girls entering (the sex industry) after the coronavirus is over" as they would be in need of money and obliged to take such jobs temporarily.
Takashi Okamura, who sparked controversy after making the remarks last week during a weekly midnight live radio show he hosts, said he "deeply regrets" them in a statement posted on the website of Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co, to which he belongs.
Okamura, 49, who forms the two-man comedy unit Ninety-nine with Hiroyuki Yabe, said he made the remarks "without considering circumstances in the world," adding they were "extremely inappropriate toward people who are in a tough position."
During the "All Night Nippon" radio show broadcast by Nippon Broadcasting System Inc. in the early hours of last Friday, Okamura made the remarks in question after reading a comment from a listener who complained about being unable to use services in the sex industry due to the pandemic.
"God will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear," he said, and added, "After the coronavirus is over, something absolutely fantastic will occur."
"You will think, 'I've never seen a girl like this' (in the industry) after the coronavirus is over...so please hold on, save your money now for use in fuzoku (sexual entertainment services)" after the pandemic is gone, he quipped.
Prior to his apology, Nippon Broadcasting System offered an apology on its website on Monday, saying Okamura's remarks showed "lack of understanding of the current coronavirus calamities as well as lack of respect for women."© KYODO
oldman_13
why does everyone nowadays need to apologize for every single comment that is taken way out of context. Seriously, don't people have better things to agonize over than some harmless joke that may in fact have ring of truth about it?
Jeff Huffman
oldman_13Today 06:47 am JST why does everyone nowadays need to apologize for every single comment that is taken way out of context.
"Out of context"? You're joking, right? There is no context for such a remark or those that followed. The guy is just one more clueless Japanese misogynist.
JCosplay
@oldman_13 I understand how you feel, believe you me, I understand how you feel. However in this circumstance, I do side with the people who would want him to apologize, considering the fact that we are in a coronavirus situation especially.
As much as I am sick and tired of all this over sensitivity in today’s culture, I also want to be sure that we don’t go too far in the other direction either. You know, try to keep a healthy balance.
Toshihiro
we're in for some dark times ahead that's for sure
The Avenger
I'd like to hear from Chiko-chan.
BackpackingNepal
What if he hears the same joke thrown at him by another comedian if he has a daughter? Would he bear or would he share?
girl_in_tokyo
oldman_13Today 06:47 am JST
I agree with oldman! It's waaaay oversensitive to ask this guy to apologize for talking about how much he likes to have sex with sex workers. He should be able to express his sexuality freely, in public, to everyone. Don't shame him for using women for sexual purposes - that's his right as a man in a society where men are the dominant, having built this society and made it what it is - or what it should be: a country where men can use sex workers as much as they like without shame or fear of being made to apologize!
lordoflys
This comment, unfortunately, reflects a typical attitude towards children and young adults by many Japanese men. That young women feel the need to sell their body to either support their household or, worse, to obtain those things that society compels them to purchase...at grave danger of psychological and physical injury to themselves....is a cancer in society.
HBJ
He should apologise, yes - and it seems he already has. But there doesn’t need to be public outrage and demands for apologies every single time someone puts their foot in their mouth or shows some ignorance. There are much bigger cases where everyone’s ire would be better focussed.
macv
apologize as much as you want his words reflect the reality of many of his male compatriots
preoccupation with sex
Bugle Boy of Company B
That depends. Is his daughter cute or not?
Mirai Hayashi
@Oldman
What part of this is out of context????
Obviously, you don't have a daughter because if you did, you would realize how distasteful and disgusting this comment is. And if you do have a daughter, I really feel sorry for her.
Young girls are trafficked into prostitution every day and to joke about it, and imply that more girls will be available on the market after the pandemic, like a slab of meat, is really sad. I like 99, but this is totally off base.
kurisupisu
I wouldn’t want to celebrate the number of sex workers rising at all.
However, dire economic straits will see a rise of people trying to get by in the near future, doing whatever they can...
Chip Star
Repugnant. There is no use in explaining why this is repugnant.
Girl-in-Tokyo: Sarcasm doesn’t come through writing as you intended, but great post.
Mr Kipling
It was a joke! A joke that many will not find at all amusing, but a joke.
Very dark, black humour based on truth because poverty is the number 1 recruiter for the sex industry. The number of sex workers increases in line with a downward economy.
For some people the truth hurts.
fxgai
So this is what provoked the comments - some moron’s complaining about such circumstances.
Okamura’s comments ought be seen in this context as playing along with the listener...
I don’t know what sort of radio show this is, and perhaps Okamura should not have been wearing his comedian hat here, but in this context I can understand how these comments were made.
In future, I trust that he would instead admonish the listener and state that he hopes these types of businesses are all brought to an end.
But it’s not uncommon to hear comedians talking about fuuzoku shops on TV. I don’t think for a second that the people working in them now haven’t gone through struggles that have landed them there, so it seems odd to single out Okamura in this instance.
If Japan has a problem with it, why hasn’t it done something about it ages ago?
drlucifer
Yoshimoto kogyo comedian, not surprised at all, yoshimoto kogyo signifies why japanese tv is so mediocre and will always remain so as long as they continue to run programs on tv that have nothing to do with comedy and require intellect. No class at all.
Only in Japan, that one has to enrol at the yoshimoto kogyo run money making NSC school to learn to become funny.
Never thought, any tom, dick or jack could enrol to a comedy school, learn and become funny. Well, if hitting your partners head passes as being funny, then I guess it is possible.
rgcivilian1
He apologized but some may not feel it is enough.
dagon
A comment that would not have been out of place in a novel by the Marquis de Sade.
marcelito
oldman-13 hy does everyone nowadays need to apologize for every single comment that is taken way out of context
Sounds like something a Japanese old man would say....ah, those good ole Showa days were a bliss.
StevieJ
Dirty old Japanese guys being dirty perverts, what else is new?
Burning Bush
So how about we end the lockdowns and let young people work so they can earn some money in a moral way.
Lovecrafting
So how about we end the lockdowns and let young people work so they can earn some money in a moral way.
What lockdown ? There ain’t no lockdown in Japan.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Maybe. but it’s still an accurate observation. I think he said it was a joke because of the backlash. But it’s absolutely accurate.
Its a matter of a supply and demand.
Chip Star
Is it fair to say that you are opposed to the government telling people what to do with their bodies, e.g., don’t go to work?
Also, there is nothing amoral about using your body for money. People do it every day at work.
Lynn Nicole Gatien
While Japanese women with careers in all fields have to face this kind of crap from the opposite sex is not only disgusting, it shows just how much their stupidity & misogyny reigns in order to preserve their inadequate ego. No sensible educated Japanese gentleman acts as this so called "comedian", rather they actually defend and protect women at large AGAINST these total idiots.
And by the way, the commenters that high five the continuation of treating women as sex slaves or whatever stupidity they can come up with, are the very reason Japan has such a terrible time to get out of these gross stigmas.
JCosplay
@HBJ you said it! Because seriously, do we have much bigger things to be worried about then comments like these? Even though yes, they are very inappropriate and he obviously shouldn’t of said them.
AgentX
So, apparently he's the kind of guy who frequents those establishments. He needs to pay women for their attention...
I wouldn't expect him to apologise for his remark. Either way he is obviously still a man of low moral character.
FizzBit
I wonder how many posters on here who are “offended” by his comment come from a country where prostitution is legal?
ulysses
If he had commented about wishing more people starving there would have been outrage all around.
Because he wishes girls being driven to offer themselves for sex it becomes freedom of expression!!!
Sex industry for the most part is exploitative, it’s nothing to laugh about.
Mirai Hayashi
@Mr KiplingToday
This so called "joke" implies that some young women will turn to prostitution due to economic hardships brought onto them by the coronavirus pandemic, and that men should save their money so that they can take advantage of their hardships. I'm sorry, but I don't see any humor in any of this!
This is a very real situation. Young women WILL go through economic hardship, and to poke fun at that is really callus and cruel.
Tom
Humor comes in many forms.
Redtail Swift
OMG! The problem is not what he said. The problem is what he said is the "TRUTH". Women do not like to be called out on their bad behavior EVER!.
What makes comedy amazing is that they are in some humorous way, going to throw the truth in your face. Stand-up comedy succeeds in America because we are willing to accept the truth. Japanese media is never willing to point out it's underbelly for any reason.
What makes this story interesting and why most of you are commenting is that you want to see how strong the "Cancel-Culture" is here in Japan. That's the real story here. Not if somebody told the truth in an ill-timed joke.
commanteer
Sorry, but I can imagine this joke being made by any number of Western comedians. Moreover, it is sad when a woman feels forced by circumstances to trade sexual services for money. However, in the West, how many women do it not out of necessity, but out of free choice? The whole social media (and entertainment media ) brainwash machine emphasizes overt sexuality as a desirable pillar of attractiveness or "branding."
The US is a weird mix of puritanism and sex obsession, so it's hardly a model for Japan. Facts are facts - sex sells. Always has, always will. Beyond that, it's very complicated with lots of gray areas. People trying to simplify it with tropes of "patriarchal oppression" one side or "free market" on the other reveal more about themselves than anything else.
So far as comedians, let them be comedians. That's what they do, say what others are afraid to say, for better or worse.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@ Oldman / girl in Tokyo.
guess you don’t have daughters growing up in this misogynistic society. Well some of us do and would like to see bit of a more even playing field and how do we get their by holding people accountable for their actions and moving forward, it’s called evolution.
thepersoniamnow
Yeah, it’s a bad joke for sure.
Even worse because it is true. The poor will suffer the most from this and historically things like that will happen. The problem is he and everyone else on his show was laughing about it.
Living in downtown Osaka, the fact that prostitution is illegal in Japan is kind of a joke as well.
itsonlyrocknroll
Politicians, celebrity glitterati, in an misguided belief that entitlement/status in society give them a god given right to exploit, and in doing so abuse whoever they feel justifies or warrants there smug wisenheimer.
Comedian Takashi Okamura, is a example of the loathsome odious creepy crawly, knowing full well his witless inane utterances, are a vain attempt at gaining attention seeking cheap vulgarity.
What get right up my schmigheghim is Takashi Okamura fake, regretful apologies, akin to a blagger holding up a bank, then when faced with the consequence fain contrition whilst insisting retaining their ill gotten gains.
blue in green
At the very least this asshat shows his contempt in plain view.
Many do not.
Monty
@Oldman 13th
100% agree!
Blacklabel
Yeah, thats not really funny at all.
oldman_13
Love the faux moral outrage on here by people who themselves have engaged in the very things they act like they're offended by here.
And guess what, comedians make jokes to offend people. That is hardly unique to Japan, famous American comedians like Louis CK and Kevin Hart have made a career out of routines and jokes using derogatory language to refer to women.
Get over yourselves people.
DaDude
"Humor" intended for a midnight audience. Hasn't anyone ever here listened to radio or watched TV in Japan after midnight? There is a lot of sexual humor going on. Heck, there is a guy in the U.S. with the initials HS who has talked about worst things, even in the morning, yet I have never heard any apologies from him.
itsonlyrocknroll
Oldman_13, its is not the comic vulgarity that grates, it is the after thought associated with the spurious regretful fakery.
Educator60
The AvengerToday 07:15 am JST
“I'd like to hear from Chiko-chan.”
Well she’s definitely going to give him a scolding and I think it’s highly likely he’ll be removed from her show. Must go look to see if NHK has put out a statement yet.
Silvafan
@DaDude
Then you don't really know what you are talking about because Howard has apologized to many people: Wendy Willaims, Kathy Gifford, David Letterman, Adam Sandler, Robin Williams, Lena Dunham, Latinos, Blacks, Asians.....
Google is your friend!
noriahojanen
I think that his comment on that part is sexist and insensitive. Meanwhile the gaffe is nitpicked and amplified without contexts. I've carefully listened through his radio program (I don't know how many critics have actually checked it out before speaking out...). Where he's tying to convince people to stay home and behave humbly for protection under the virus crisis. The warning is primary and dominant throughout his message. I at least make sense of it although this core part is totally missing in the subsequent dispute.
Unfortunately sexist discourse is still rampant even among public figures requiring a higher moral standard and sensitivity. If going critic, please be fair and reasonable. Try not to rush and attack at random a particular case at a particular time while remaining ignorant of others. Okamura and others concerned have already made apology; the former will also explain in the upcoming radio session tonight. I personally think the case being settled.
itsonlyrocknroll
Then why the necessity for Takashi Okamura, Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co, and the broadcaster to issue an apology?
Takashi Okamura knew there would be consequences before he stuck his size 12 in his mooey
InspectorGadget
I wonder about the context here:
If this is a late night radio show, which runs dubious themes and has 'edgy' comedians as hosts/guests, and the listeners are tuning in and calling in about this topic . . . . then yes he's speaking to an audience which have signed on for this kind of discussion. Just as if you would hear some distasteful comments of you went to a Jimmy Carr show or other edgy comedians. In the context, no, I don't think he needs to apologise.
If he said this on mainstream TV at lunchtime, then that is way offside and an apology would be needed.
itsonlyrocknroll
Look I have much darker sense of humour that Takashi Okamura, pitch black, and as dry as a bone.
If I felt the need to apologize for very occasion I have caused offence, I would not have the time to earn a living.
Takashi Okamura, could have held his hand up and said I was only having a “laugh”.
No Takashi Okamura apologized.
Red suns
Sad, but undeniably true.
It’s open season on JK JC and JS. It used to be that these groups go into “compensated dating” out of choice as a supplement to their parent’s money allowance in order to acquire status-symbol wares, latest fashion trends and even 10,000円 and above prepaid cards to satiate their smartphone gacha gaming habits. This corona-shock with lingering lasting effects will turn this “extracurricular activity” from personal choice to out of necessity in order to cover basic living costs not just for themselves but as part of obligation for the nuclear family.
expat
"Comedian"? Really?
BigYen
Yep, everybody supports the principle of adults being able to see and hear what they want and to make up their own minds about it all, until someone else says something they don’t like.
Then they want to close it down.
DaDude
and has he completely STOPPED talking about anything sexual? Quote: ‘Everything I did, I make no apologies for, because I was trying to entertain people.’
Alfie Noakes
Quite agree. I was hounded on this very forum by a white supremacist/eugenicist for making a simple joke about Boris Johnson catching coronavirus. People make very black jokes about stuff, it happens every day. Just listen to Frankie Boyle! Okamura should have explained that it was a joke.
Goodlucktoyou
Why his career is threatened ? Anybody with a brain cell will know...desperate times call for desperate measures.
you can’t sweep Abe’s destruction of a middle class society under the carpet. He can blame on virus or NK or China etc, but japan should wake up and talk about reality. 1 in 6 children in Osaka don’t get enough food. Reality.
Pukey2
And are men not affected financially by the pandemic? Will they be able to afford these services?
CitizenSmith
I’m not paying 30k, no matter how pretty they are
Monty
@Citizen Smith
How do you know it is 30K?
Weasel
Surprised that the "...oh I was really drunk" card wasn't played.
CitizenSmith
Monty, because that’s what I’ve been quoted in the past
TheReds
I want to punch him in the face if I see him on the street. What makes him think that pretty girls are whores???
lucabrasi
The lips.
fxgai
He didn’t say that, he was responding to a moron complaining about not being able to buy any right now.
More an attempted humourous statement about the sad state of affairs than a personal wish, by my read.
Inappropriate, yes.
fxgai
+1. I can see it on South Park for sure.
rainyday
This just reinforces my hatred of most Japanese comedy. Its almost always based on denigrating people who are deemed to be below the social status of the comedian. Its just cruel for the most part. American comedy was sometimes like that about 50 years ago, but these days most comedians either engage in self deprecation, or making fun of the powerful. You rarely see them punching down like Japanese ones, at least mainstream ones from Yoshimoto, do.
tjguy
@0ldman_13 "why does everyone nowadays need to apologize for every single comment that is taken way out of context. Seriously, don't people have better things to agonize over than some harmless joke that may in fact have ring of truth about it?"
The comedian's comments AND this guy's comments show just how bad things are in this culture. First of all, this is NOT something to joke about. It should be something that is strongly protested and opposed - meaning the sex industry where young girls get involved to make a buck. AND, even worse, men, looking at women as nothing more than a piece of meat to meet their sexual fantasies. This view of women is the problem. Japan has a long ways to go in this area and until they make a lot of progress in the right direction, many women will suffer as a result. Think of the families who are betrayed by the men who go out and use young women! This benefits No One - only hurts family relationships and further weakens the family. Families are the building block of the nation and they are already struggling in this nation with overwork and poor relationships.
Perhaps the virus makes his comments/jokes even more inappropriate, but in reality, they are just as inappropriate even if we were not in the midst of this virus lockdown. Why? Because this is a moral issue that has absolutely nothing to do with the virus! Apologizing by saying anything about the virus belittles the apology, because it's not the virus that made the comments inappropriate in the first place.
Silvafan
@Dadude
Now you are attempting to move the goalpost. You said he has never apologized.
I have given you a list people that he has apologized to or attempted to apologize to.
Also, from that same article that you have selectively quoted.
Howard Stern says he has changed. How much?
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/05/09/magazine/howard-stern-change.html
From the interview:
That is one example from the article that you failed to completely read.
Silvafan
Okamura san should apologize for Japanese comedy in general being trash!
commanteer
Rephrase that completely backwards, and I'll agree. American "humor" is 90% acting smarmy and pandering to your audience to get a knowing smirk rather than a laugh. And those wealthy "comedians" mostly target the working class that supports Trump. Up until 50 years ago it was much kinder, and funnier. Youtube is your friend.
MkoreaMwafrika
I have six sisters and what this guy said is 100% repugnant. Sanctimony aside.
However, and unfortunately, this statement is made everyday by members of the male species in virtually every corner of the world. Christian, Muslim, Jews, Hindus, atheists, animists, etc. As long as they are men - they almost always think like this fossil.
Folks, just think of the peeping tom who surreptitiously insert sex cameras in female restrooms in South Korea. What of myriad professors who engage in trading "sex-for-grades" with good-looking female students, be it in the US, or Kenya, or China. Perverted yet "moral" Islamic men from the Middle East who upon descending on the Western capitals of London, Paris, or Genevathe UK, run amok as they look for the best looking Mzungu girl while flashing petro-dollars!
What this Neanderthal comedian said is emblematic of the male species the world over!
Mocheake
Well, he may be right and they'll be there of their own free will so I don't see a problem with his comment. He should not have apologized. Many people want to make a buck the easiest way they can and many of them like that sort of work. They aren't "innocents".
Speed
Jokes are no longer allowed. Chill.
Xeno Man
His comment is sadly right.
I fear Japan will collapse so hard that IMF can’t bail it out. American and European equity firms will swiftly take over Japan’s economy. Japan’s export economy is on verge of obliteration by heavy competition from China, Vietnam and India. Tourism may be the best, sole option for Japan in the future. This certainly means the sex industry like in Thailand.
rainyday
My point wasn’t to praise American humor, so I don’t have a response to that, like it or leave it.
What I wanted to say is that Japanese comedians who are allowed on TV almost always base their humor on directly berating their inferiors. Men putting down women for being women. Old berating young for being young. Strong berating weak for being weak. Rich berating poor for being poor.
Americans, and this is regardless of politics, rarely find that funny. Its one of the things I actively dislike about Japan.
Mr Kipling
@Mirai Hayashi.... Thank you for confirming that many ..like you will not find his joke funny. Neither did I but at least I understood that it was a joke. He wasn’t proposing that girls should go on the game. Should we only joke about fluffy, nice things?
Death, cancer, road accidents are not nice but I know at least one hilarious joke/ story about each.
Sometimes humour offends. If you don’t like it change channel or switch it off.
DaDude
I do not care if you write an entire thesis on who he has apologized to. He said himself that he makes no apologies for what he has said in the past then goes onto say who he apologized to contradicting the very quote I gave you. Take it up with him and the New York Times not a person who quotes something out of the horse's mouth.
Brian Wheway
@mrkipling, your right, there seems to be an influx of street ladies in poor areas, where ever you go in the world.
Silvafan
@DaDude
LOL! I don't care that you don't understand facts, irony, or contradictions.
Numan
@DaDude
Comic Dive: Deny, Deflect, and so what?