Complete list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Timothée Chalamet in a scene from "A Complete Unknown." (Macall Polay/Searchlight Pictures via AP)

“Wicked” is the leading nominee for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” following closely behind.

Out-of-control wildfires that swept across Los Angeles and Southern California on Tuesday night forced the Screen Actors Guild to cancel its plans to announce the nominations live Wednesday morning. The nominations were instead issued by press release.

Notable television nominees include “Shogun,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” and “Hacks.”

The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be streamed live on Netflix on Feb. 23. Bell is a nominee for the Netflix comedy series “Nobody Wants This,” as is her co-star Adam Brody.

Here's a complete list of nominees:

“A Complete Unknown”; “Anora”; “Conclave”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Wicked.”

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”; Daniel Craig, “Queer”; Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave.”

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”; Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”; Mikey Madison, “Anora”; Demi Moore, “The Substance.”

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”; Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice.”

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”; Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked”; Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Dune: Part Two”; “The Fall Guy”; “Gladiator II”; “Wicked.”

“Bridgerton”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “The Diplomat”; "Shogun”; “Slow Horses.”

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking.”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun.”

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Nicola Coughlin, “Bridgerton”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun.”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley.”

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”; Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”; Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”; Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin.”

“The Boys”; “Fallout”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Penguin”; “Shogun.”

