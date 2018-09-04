Conan O’Brien arrives in Japan

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

Ever since American late night talk show host Conan O’Brien announced he would be coming to Japan to visit Conan Town, we’ve been counting down the days to his arrival, eager to see what type of shenanigans he would get up to during his stay.

As it turns out, we didn’t have to wait long as Conan wasted no time in heading out to meet the locals on his first day in Japan, and his first port of call was Tokyo’s fashionable Harajuku district, where he made friends with the locals and filmed this short clip for his 28.5 million followers on Twitter.

Not long after posting this message to his fans, and to his friends in Tottori Prefecture’s Conan Town, who are bracing themselves for the approaching typhoon, the talk show host suddenly appeared in a more colorful outfit.

Aaron Bleyaert, known for playing video games on TV with Conan during the show’s “Clueless Gamer” segment, also films Facebook Live videos when Conan travels abroad. On Monday, he filmed a new video showing Conan and his team navigating Harajuku’s notoriously crowded Takeshita Street.

As well as rubbing shoulders with Japanese locals, Conan bumped into some fans from around the world during his stroll through the district.

After stopping to take photos with fans, Conan then met up with some of Harajuku’s most colorful fashionistas, who took him to the Kawaii Monster Cafe nearby.

▼ Pictured below, from left to right: Miochin, Conan, Sebastian Masuda, and Kanata.

While Conan was keen to immerse himself in Harajuku’s kawaii culture, this is just the start of many adventures for him and his team, who are due to visit the mayor of Hokue to collect their $3 trillion later this week. Let’s just hope the approaching typhoon doesn’t get in their way.

Source: Facebook/@teamcoco

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Mayor of Japan’s Conan Town to Conan O’Brien “If you want the money, come visit”【Video】

-- Conan O’Brien announces trip to Japan in negotiation over rural Tottori Prefecture’s Conan Town

-- Conan O’Brien lays out his case that anime’s Detective Conan is just a copy of him【Video】

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2018/09/04/conan-obrien-arrives-in-japan-dresses-up-as-a-harajuku-girl-in-tokyo-%E3%80%90pics-videos%E3%80%91/

© SoraNews24