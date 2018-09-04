Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Twitter/@ConanOBrien
entertainment

Conan O’Brien arrives in Japan

2 Comments
By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Ever since American late night talk show host Conan O’Brien announced he would be coming to Japan to visit Conan Town, we’ve been counting down the days to his arrival, eager to see what type of shenanigans he would get up to during his stay.

As it turns out, we didn’t have to wait long as Conan wasted no time in heading out to meet the locals on his first day in Japan, and his first port of call was Tokyo’s fashionable Harajuku district, where he made friends with the locals and filmed this short clip for his 28.5 million followers on Twitter.

Screen Shot 2018-09-04 at 7.10.21.png

Not long after posting this message to his fans, and to his friends in Tottori Prefecture’s Conan Town, who are bracing themselves for the approaching typhoon, the talk show host suddenly appeared in a more colorful outfit.

Screen Shot 2018-09-04 at 7.11.12.png

Aaron Bleyaert, known for playing video games on TV with Conan during the show’s “Clueless Gamer” segment, also films Facebook Live videos when Conan travels abroad. On Monday, he filmed a new video showing Conan and his team navigating Harajuku’s notoriously crowded Takeshita Street.

As well as rubbing shoulders with Japanese locals, Conan bumped into some fans from around the world during his stroll through the district.

Screen Shot 2018-09-04 at 7.12.53.png

After stopping to take photos with fans, Conan then met up with some of Harajuku’s most colorful fashionistas, who took him to the Kawaii Monster Cafe nearby.

▼ Pictured below, from left to right: Miochin, Conan, Sebastian Masuda, and Kanata.

Screen Shot 2018-09-04 at 7.13.42.png

While Conan was keen to immerse himself in Harajuku’s kawaii culture, this is just the start of many adventures for him and his team, who are due to visit the mayor of Hokue to collect their $3 trillion later this week. Let’s just hope the approaching typhoon doesn’t get in their way.

Source: Facebook/@teamcoco

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Mayor of Japan’s Conan Town to Conan O’Brien “If you want the money, come visit”【Video】

-- Conan O’Brien announces trip to Japan in negotiation over rural Tottori Prefecture’s Conan Town

-- Conan O’Brien lays out his case that anime’s Detective Conan is just a copy of him【Video】

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Hey, he wasted no time! That sure was fast. From fooling around with Mayor Matsumoto on Twitter to booking a flight and landing here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Conan is awesome. I can’t wait to see what comes out of this trip.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Harajuku Design Festa Art Village: Where Art Meets Food Meets Friends

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Successfully Fail To Climb Mount Fuji

Savvy Tokyo