Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Conductor Ozawa makes comeback after surgery for heart valve disease

0 Comments
NAGANO, Japan

World-renowned conductor Seiji Ozawa made a comeback Saturday after undergoing surgery for heart valve disease, pleasing his fans who have not seen him conducting for about nine months.

The 82-year-old returned to conducting at a concert in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, by students of the Ozawa International Chamber Music Academy. His conducting was unannounced, providing a pleasant surprise to the audience of about 300 people.

Ozawa directed the third movement of Beethoven's String Quartet No. 16 in F Major. He sat in a chair prepared on the stage but sometimes stood up during important parts of the performance.

"I was worried about his health, so I was glad to see him looking fine," said Michiko Minami, a 67-year-old housewife from Nara Prefecture.

After conducting last October in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, Ozawa had been replaced in subsequent concerts amid health concerns. He underwent valve disease surgery in April.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon