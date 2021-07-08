Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Robert Downey Sr
FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala in New York on May 8, 2008. Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85. Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
entertainment

Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85

0 Comments
By LINDSEY BAHR
NEW YORK

Robert Downey Sr, the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of actor Robert Downey Jr, has died. He was 85.

Downey Jr wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.

“He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,” Downey Jr wrote. “According to my stepmom's calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

Downey was a Hollywood journeyman who made a name for himself with radical, anti-establishment films, like the low-budget Madison Avenue advertising industry satire “Putney Swope” and the Western Jesus parable “Greaser’s Palace” starring Allan Arbus. His son, Robert Downey Jr, daughter Allyson Downey and first wife Elsie Downey also appeared in “Greaser’s Palace.”

He also acted in films, playing Thomas Bateman in “To Live and Die in L.A.”, the studio manager in “Boogie Nights" and the show director in “Magnolia.”

Born in New York City in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr, he later changed his surname to Downey — his stepfather's name — in order to enlist in the army early. After the army, he got into filmmaking by chance while living in New York with his sister.

The last film he directed was the 2005 documentary “Rittenhouse Square,” about a small Philadelphia park.

The elder Downey is also survived by his wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog