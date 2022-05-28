Country music stars distance themselves from NRA after school massacre

Country music has long been closely linked to America's pro-gun lobby, but several stars have distanced themselves from the National Rife Association following the mass shooting at a Texas school.
At least five country musicians, including "God Bless the USA" performer Lee Greenwood, pulled out of the NRA's annual convention that opened Friday in Texas. "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean also withdrew.
Their initial billing highlights the close links between country music and the gun-supporting right in the United States, but experts say their withdrawal is indicative of shifting attitudes.
McLean, 76, said it would be "disrespectful and hurtful" to perform at the convention's "Grand Ole Night of Freedom" concert on Saturday after 19 students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde.
Greenwood, whose patriotic signature song regularly rings out at Donald Trump rallies, said he canceled "out of respect" for those mourning, while Larry Gatlin said he couldn't perform "in good conscience."
T Graham Brown and Larry Stewart, lead singer of country band Restless Heart, also withdrew, according to statements carried by USA Today.
Conjuring up images of stetson hats, cowboy boots and the Stars and Stripes flag, country has traditionally been the favorite music of conservative white Americans.
Its fan base is predominantly white, with roots in the largely Republican southern states.
"Country music is not monolithic by any means," Professor Mark Brewer, who teaches a class on music and American politics at the University of Maine, told AFP. "But I think it's safe to say that the predominant themes over the years have been more conservative, maybe with a hint of libertarian populism mixed in."
Brewer says there have been "longstanding connections" between country music, conservative politics, and gun culture. One of the reasons is geography.
"There's a big regional overlap. Country music has its origins in the American south and southern American politics have always been conservative.
"The United States as a whole has a pretty prevalent gun culture, but it's even more pronounced in the south," he added.
Professor Joel Schwindt, who teaches country music history at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, said the genre was "very specifically marketed" to white America from the start.
Adding to its appeal among white working class groups was a "firm support for the military."
Unlike Hollywood and the U.S. pop music industry, which lean left, country music has plenty of conservative artists.
The musicians who withdrew from the NRA convention were careful not to criticize the gun body in their statements.
Stewart praised it as a "great organization" as he defended the U.S. constitution's famous Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Numerous country musicians have called for more gun regulations though, including Eric Church, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.
Several spoke out after a man opened fire from his hotel on a Las Vegas country music festival in 2017, killing 60 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Rosanne Cash, singer-songwriter and daughter of late country musician Johnny Cash, wrote an Op-Ed in the New York Times later that year calling on country musicians to stand up to the NRA.
"I think we've had more genuinely progressive stands in the last decade than we've probably ever had before," including on LGBTQ issues, said Brewer.
Although there are no conclusive studies, he thinks this might be because younger performers tend to be more progressive, as are the fans they are trying to attract.
Schwindt notes that while country music's fan base is primarily white, "regular listenership among non-white listeners, Black listeners and Hispanic listeners in particular, has grown pretty significantly over the past 10 to 20 years."
Could that lead to more country stars taking progressive stances in the future?
"It's something we're seeing more of," said Brewer. "I don't know if I'd say that's the dominant position still by any means. But it's becoming more and more visible," he added.© 2022 AFP
TokyoLiving
Distancing from the criminal and domestic terrorist of the NRA is a very good sign that there is some hope..
jadefeldtophelia
They are only doing so to boost their flagging careers. This lot are mostly gun loving, white nationalist Trump followers. They are thinking of themselves first.
blue in green
Words do have meanings, it seems you are confused by them:
Criminals pull the triggers that commit murder.
Domestic terrorists burn, loot, riot, and commit murder, by any means possible,
including ramming people with a SUV.
The NRA is a group that teaches people how to legally own, store, carry, and use a weapon to protect themselves, all within the rights of an American citizen as part of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution.
Any musical artist, politician, actor, actress, or celebrity that distances themselves from gun protection, usually employs someone else, to do it for them.
Strangerland
Americans cannot enact gun control because the Republican Party is deep in the pocket of big guns, and their people aren’t allowed to vote for any kind of gun control: https://www.propublica.org/article/a-republican-tried-to-introduce-a-commonsense-gun-law-then-the-gun-lobby-got-involved
So instead they get their sheeple to bleat ridiculous arguments like “dems won’t ban cars or knives” as if anyone above 80 IQ think that’s a logical argument.
dagon
Greenwood, whose patriotic signature song regularly rings out at Donald Trump rallies, said he canceled "out of respect" for those mourning, while Larry Gatlin said he couldn't perform "in good conscience."
For Americans on the right, the green comes before even the God and guns.
Greenwood is immune from cancellation due to the base he shares with Trump, but this was probably a bridge too far even for him and the others. He will be back when this shooting is forgotten and before the next one hits like clockwork.
letsberealistic
No matter how it is spun, there is no logical sane reason for anybody to have guns unless they are hunters or farmers or hobbists. You can never create a rational argument otherwise - it is the definition of insanity to argue people should be allowed to carry guns.
Jimizo
Maybe so, but it’s still cause for some encouragement in that the toxicity of the NRA is being acknowledged.
Not sure how long it’s going to last though.
How long is the average thoughts and prayers period?
nishikat
There is some inside information that the NRA wants to draft a bill to allow kids to CCP as long as they have a clean record and have recommendation from their schools. It seems the police could not even protect them since they waited outside for an hour. The only thing that can protect a kid from a bad guy (or kid) with a gun is a good kid with a gun. How else can kids protect themselves when there is no adult (especially when police had to wait outside the school) around?
Strangerland
There actually is a logical reason for wanting to have guns legal - and that reason is liking guns. They’re fun to shoot and they are excellent for defence.
But American gun owners are not willing to admit that it’s impossible to do both of allowing the populace to own guns without restriction AND not having children periodically be short up at school. You can have one or the other, but both is a logical impossibility.