Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Court goes where 'no court has gone before' for 'Star Trek'

1 Comment
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK

An appeals court went a little out of this world Monday in ruling that an offshoot of the “Star Trek” franchise did not infringe the copyrights of a developer’s videogame concept.

Judge Denny Chin of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals used some legal literary license in writing a decision in favor of CBS Broadcasting Inc as he noted that a copyright lawsuit filed in 2018 was one among many since “Star Trek" premiered in September 1966.

“Today, in the latest round of Star Trek-related litigation, we are asked to boldly go where no court has gone before," Chin wrote for a panel of three appeals judges who decided the case consistent with the findings of a lower-court judge.

He said the panel decided that Abdin failed to show there was substantial similarity between his videogame concept and the television series: “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Abdin maintained that a concept he introduced online in 2014 on several online forums and websites later was utilized after CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Netflex Inc. premiered the latest “Star Trek" incarnation in September 2017.

Abdin's videogame and the television series both featured tardigrades, which are microscopic organisms so hardy that they can survive in space, the 2nd Circuit said.

The appeals court noted that information about tardigrades was available publicly. It cited a Smithsonian Magazine report that tardigrades commonly seen on moss or the bottom of lakes have also been found surviving in boiling hot springs and buried under ice on Himalayan mountaintops.

“The tardigrade’s ability to survive in space has been reported and discussed in numerous scientific studies and thus has entered the public domain as a scientific fact," the appeals court said, noting that they've also been featured in works of fiction. “Facts and ideas are not protected by copyright."

A message seeking comment was left with lawyers for Abdin.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

This is just bizarre .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog