Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor Tom Cruise, 59, famously performs many of his own dangerous stunt Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Cruise unveils 'most dangerous stunt' in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

0 Comments
By Andrew MARSZAL
LAS VEGAS

Tom Cruise sealed his reputation for performing his own dangerous stunts as "Mission Impossible" footage of him riding a motorbike off a treacherous cliff stunned movie theater bosses at their annual convention Thursday.

Paramount used its slot at the CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas to air footage from its upcoming features "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Top Gun: Maverick," with the two films' star Cruise, 59, appearing remotely via video.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," said Cruise, introducing the stunt. "We've been working on this for years. We're going to shoot it in Norway and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump. I've wanted to do this since I was a little kid."

Behind-the-scenes footage showed Cruise preparing by performing more than 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps before traveling to an elaborate ramp constructed on a remote Norwegian cliff to shoot the stunt itself.

The film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, nervously watched through his hands as Cruise successfully opened his parachute and landed safely before proclaiming: "I think I can hold onto the bike a little longer."

Cruise, one of Hollywood's biggest stars for the past several decades, famously performs many of his own stunts, breaking his ankle during one hair-raising leap for the previous installment "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout."

He was also center stage in footage from the long-awaited sequel to 1986 smash hit "Top Gun."

Attendees were shown the film's opening 13 minutes, in which Cruise's Maverick tests out a futuristic and experimental supersonic jet in defiance of his U.S. Navy admiral, who wants to shut down the secretive program and replace it with unmanned drones.

A new trailer for the film showed Cruise teaching a new generation of fighter pilots.

The annual CinemaCon trade show typically features top Hollywood stars as well as never-before-seen footage, although A-listers have largely stayed away from this week's event due to Covid-19 concerns.

Executives from studios and theater chains have tried to draw a line under a difficult year with an upbeat message about the future of the big screen, also drawing on pre-recorded video messages from their stars.

"Yes, we've all gone through a very strange, tough year," said Matthew McConaughey, noting that "few businesses felt the pandemic hit as hard" as movie theaters.

"Sadly we did lose some of the theaters along the way, but most of you found ways to power through and are now back in business," he told attendees during Universal Pictures' presentation, which included his forthcoming musical sequel "Sing 2."

Universal also unveiled footage from next year's "Jurassic World: Dominion," which sees stars of recent installments such as Chris Pratt team up with original "Jurassic Park" alumni Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill to fend off the dinosaurs.

The studio showed off Jennifer Lopez rom-com "Marry Me;" the latest heist thriller from Michael Bay, "Ambulance;" and a terrifying new horror flick from Blumhouse starring Ethan Hawke as a sadistic magician, called "The Black Phone."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo