Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this Nov 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif. The 1988 movie "Heathers," which starred Doherty, will be adapted for TV. Photo: nvision/AP
entertainment

Cult movie 'Heathers' gets TV makeover, Doherty cameos

0 Comments
By LYNN ELBER
PASADENA, Calif

The 1988 cult movie "Heathers" and the title characters get makeovers in a new TV series.

In the big-screen dark comedy, the queen bees who shared the name Heather were three white high school students by played by Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk and Kim Walker.

A girl of color and a boy named Heath, who is gay, are part of the trio on the show, debuting March 7 on the Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV. Jasmine Mathews, Brendan Scannell and Melanie Field star.

"In the movie, we have these like three beautiful white women who you wouldn't expect to be sort of like wreaking havoc on a school, and that was sort of new and hadn't been seen before," Scannell said. The retelling turns the story on its head, he said, with teens from traditionally marginalized communities "using the power of the internet and the power of pure self-confidence to trash everybody around them."

The show takes a deeper look than the movie could at what motivates the characters, said executive producer Jason Micallef. He sees both the original Heathers and the new ones as victims, not villains, which the show will explore, Micallef told TV critics Monday.

Both projects also fit their time, he said.

"The original film was released ... sort of at the end of the Reagan era, and in a time of transition. And I think now we're sort of in another clearly political time of transition," Micallef said.

Doherty, who played Heather Duke in the movie, will have cameo roles in three episodes, including the first, he said, declining to provide details.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan and Save Money with InJapan

A new website offers easy deals to help explore Japan on a budget

injapan.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Cities

Hagi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Nature

Bijin Bayashi Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide To the Best ‘Lost in Translation’ Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Health & Beauty

3 Common Japanese Health Practices (That Aren’t Hard To Follow)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo