Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cinemas across China have been shut for six months due to the coronavirus Photo: AFP
entertainment

Curtains rise in China cinemas as normality slowly returns

0 Comments
By GREG BAKER
SHANGHAI

Hundreds of cinemas reopened in scores of Chinese cities Monday after a six-month nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus, highlighting its success in taming an epidemic still raging in parts of the world.

But it will be an altered experience for moviegoers: online-only ticket sales, shuttered snack bars, and social-distancing during screenings as worries over COVID-19 persist.

Cinemas can sell no more than 30 percent of available tickets per show, and seat-selection charts on leading ticketing apps indicated that in many theaters people will need to sit two seats apart.

"We are really looking forward to it, because our front desk often receives calls from viewers asking when our theater will re-open," said Bao Yaopei, manager of a Shanghai outlet of the SFC chain, one of China's largest movie-theater franchises.

Bao spoke before the cinema's first screening on Monday, as staff painstakingly wiped down seats and 3D glasses with disinfectant-soaked cloths.

"Audiences are really looking forward to this too -- to be able to enter cinemas, sit together with others and feel the happiness that movies bring."

But coronavirus anxiety remains in the air, with cinemas in Beijing still closed for now.

The capital did, however, lower its virus alert level beginning Monday after going more than two weeks without a new local infection, declaring that it had contained a cluster that emerged in June.

That outbreak infected more than 330 people in the city and triggered a resumption of some restrictions seen earlier in the health crisis.

Beijing's lowered alert will allow venues such as parks, museums, fitness centers and libraries to increase daily visitor traffic to 50 percent of normal capacity, and conferences of up to 500 participants can go ahead with proper safeguards in place.

Chinese film authorities had announced in March that they would reopen cinemas, which were shut in late January, but swiftly reversed course after fresh clusters of cases were discovered across the country.

Among the last businesses to reopen, cinemas have suffered a massive earnings hit.

China's largest cinema chain, Wanda Film, said it expects to report a loss of at least 1.5 billion yuan ($214 million) for the first half of the year.

Industry recovery will be slow due to lingering COVID-19 concerns and restrictions placed on movie houses, said Chinese producer and screenwriter Fang Li, who has three productions stuck in the pipeline due to the virus.

"Even if commercial films are released after cinemas reopen, they will suffer more than 50 percent losses compared to before the epidemic," Fang said, predicting it could take a decade for the industry to fully recover.

Illustrating the risks, a new outbreak emerged late last week in China's far-western Xinjiang region.

The regional capital of Urumqi has since implemented mass health screenings and shut down most air traffic into the city and local public transport.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo