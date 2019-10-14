Newsletter Signup Register / Login
K-pop star Sulli, a former member of the all-girl band f(x) had experienced online bullying Photo: AFP
entertainment

Cyber-bullied K-pop star found dead at her home

0 Comments
SEOUL

A popular K-pop star who had long been the target of abusive online comments was found dead at her home Monday, South Korean police said.

The body of Sulli, a former member of top girl group f(x), was discovered by her manager at her home on the outskirts of the capital, Seoul.

Police said in a statement that the 25-year-old had been suffering from "severe depression".

The exact cause of her death was still under investigation.

South Korea has one of the world's highest rates of suicide which, according to recent government figures, is among the top causes of death for those under 40.

Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, was known for her outspokenness and drive for women's rights, for which she had suffered online bullying and harassment.

She debuted in 2009 for f(x), which quickly became one of the top K-pop girl groups worldwide.

She suspended her career in 2014 after struggling with cyber-bullying and left the group a year later to focus on acting projects.

Sulli was active on social media and recently hosted a TV series where celebrities discussed their experiences with online abuse.

Her death sent shockwaves through the K-pop fan community.

"I always adored and respected you for your boldness. All I can say is rest in peace," a fan commented on Sulli's Instagram account.

"In heaven, you don't have to act strong or pretend everything is okay," another fan said. "I hope you will only think about yourself there."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Nightlife

Kawasaki Halloween Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

5 Ways You Can Benefit From Having a Financial Planner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #50: Typhoon Hagibis Causes Panic Buying of Tape

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo