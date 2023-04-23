Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Barry Humphries
Australian TV presenter Barry Humphries performs on stage as Dame Edna for the Farewell Tour, at the London Palladium theatre, in central London, on Nov 13, 2013. Photo: Invision/AP
entertainment

'Dame Edna Everage' comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89

0 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.

His death was confirmed Saturday by the Sydney hospital where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery.

Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to his native Australia in December for Christmas.

He told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper last month that his physiotherapy had been “agony” following his fall and hip replacement.

“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” Humphries said of his fall.

Humphries has remained an active entertainer, touring Britain last year with his one-man show “The Man Behind the Mask.”

The character of Dame Edna began as a dowdy Mrs. Norm Everage, who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a postwar suburban inertia and cultural blandness that Humphries found stifling.

Edna is one of Humphries’ several enduring characters. The next most famous is Sir Les Patterson, an ever-drunk, disheveled and lecherous Australian cultural attache.

Patterson reflected a perception of Australia as a Western cultural wasteland that drove Humphries along with many leading Australian intellectuals to London.

Humphries, a law school dropout, found major success as an actor, writer and entertainer in Britain in the 1970s, but the United States was an ambition that he found stubbornly elusive.

A high point in the United States was a Tony Award in 2000 for his Broadway show “Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.”

Married four times, he is survived by his wife Lizzie Spender and four children.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

