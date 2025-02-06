 Japan Today
Daniel Barenboim began performing internationally as a pianist aged 10 Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Daniel Barenboim reveals he has Parkinson's disease

BERLIN

The world-renowned Israeli-Argentine pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim revealed Thursday he is suffering from Parkinson's disease after years of persistent health problems.

In a statement shared via his Berlin-based foundation, 82-year-old Barenboim said that he had been "very touched by the support I have received over the last three years".

In October 2022, Barenboim said he was dropping some of his performing activities after he was diagnosed with a "serious neurological condition" and in January 2023 announced he was stepping down as general musical director of Berlin's State Opera.

"I would like to share today that I have Parkinson's Disease," Barenboim said in Thursday's statement, adding that he was "planning to maintain as many of my professional commitments as possible.

"If I am unable to perform, it is because my health does not allow me to."

Barenboim said his most important responsibility was the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, a project he founded in 1999 with the late Palestinian-American writer and intellectual Edward Said to encourage rapprochement between young Israeli and Arab musicians.

He said that he would "continue to conduct the Divan whenever my health allows" but wanted to ensure "the Divan has the opportunity of working with other excellent conductors going forward".

Barenboim has been acclaimed for a stellar career which saw him begin performing internationally as a pianist aged 10 and then become a leading conductor.

The son of Jewish piano teachers has also been an outspoken campaigner for peace in the Middle East.

