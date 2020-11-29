Newsletter Signup Register / Login
David Prowse (L), played Darth Vader but did not lend the character his voice Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dead at 85

0 Comments
By THIERRY ZOCCOLAN
LONDON

Dave Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader, has died, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

"It's with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse... passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85," Bowington wrote on Facebook.

"May the force be with him, always!" the agent told the BBC.

Bowington added that Prowse's death was "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world".

A former body-builder turned actor, Prowse's towering stature at almost two meters clinched him the role of the instantly-recognizable antagonist in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

But while he donned the glossy black armour and cape, the Bristol native's strong western English accent meant the filmmakers turned to James Earl Jones for the chilling voice that would emerge from behind the mask.

Prowse nevertheless remained attached to the character, telling AFP in 2013 that he was "the greatest big-screen villain of all time".

Since the original "Star Wars" trilogy was released in the late 1970s and early 80s, Prowse had traveled the world meeting hardcore fans.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo