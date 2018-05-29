Daughter of Japanese idol and former SMAP star Takuya Kimura makes her modeling debut in Japan

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

As Japan’s most popular showbiz personality, Takuya Kimura, 45, more commonly known as Kimutaku, has been in the public eye since 1988, when he was chosen to be one of six boys to form the new boy band SMAP, which became a Japanese phenomenon beloved by all ages.

After a record 28 years together, SMAP eventually disbanded in 2016, but their popularity as individuals was already cemented with the public, as Kimutaku and his fellow band members had starred in TV dramas, movies, and countless ads over the years, which were all immensely successful.

Above everyone else, though, Kimutaku’s appeal was always off the charts, as everything he starred in became a massive hit, and his Midas touch appears to extend to his progeny as well, with his 15-year-old daughter now making headlines in Japan following her modeling debut.

Mitsuki Kimura, known affectionately as “Koki“, was born to Kimutaku and Japanese singer Shizuka Kudo in 2003, as their second daughter after the couple’s marriage in 2000. Despite having two famous parents, Koki has been shielded from the limelight throughout her childhood, but now she’s proving to everyone that she’s got what it takes to be one of the country’s, if not the world’s, most sought-after models, with a number of new videos showing all her stylish moves.

Koki set up an official Instagram account four days ago, with a mysterious post hinting at big things to come before her official debut announcement. Teaser clips followed, to generate a buzz around Elle’s new superstar model.

Then, on Monday, Elle Japan released a video, showing that a star truly is born, with Koki bearing a striking resemblance to her famous father in a number of scenes filmed during the photo shoot for Elle’s new July issue.

With so much hype around Koki’s modelling debut, July’s issue of Elle Japan is set to sell out at news stands.

According to Elle, their new cover girl encapsulates both purity and strength of spirit, and is also a gifted musician who can speak Japanese, French and English. The 170-centimeter-tall model is definitely more than just a pretty face, and with Japan swept up in the news that we now have another member of the Kimura family to fall in love with, this is just the start of what is sure to be an insanely successful career.

Sources: Instagram/kokiofficial_0205, Daily Sports

