Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sting says the fight against AI will be a key battle in the music industry Photo: AFP
entertainment

De do do don't: Sting warns against AI songs

0 Comments
LONDON

British musician Sting warned against songs written by artificial intelligence in an interview with the BBC published Thursday, urging caution about the technology.

The 71-year-old former frontman of The Police said, "The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings."

"That's going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years: Defending our human capital against AI," he said.

The use of AI in music is the subject of debate in the industry, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess.

AI technology was used to imitate Canadian singers Drake and The Weeknd in a song released last month called "Heart On My Sleeve".

The viral track was briefly available on music streaming platforms before it was pulled following a copyright complaint from Universal Music Group, which publishes both artists through a subsidiary.

David Guetta meanwhile recently used AI to add a vocal in the style of rapper Eminem to a song for a live show.

But the French producer said he will not release it commercially.

"The tools are useful, but we have to be driving them," Sting said.

"I don't think we can allow the machines to just take over. We have to be wary," he added.

Sting -- real name Gordon Sumner -- shot to fame with The Police in the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits such as "Roxanne", "Message in a Bottle" and "Walking on the Moon".

He then forged a solo career with classics such as "Englishman in New York", "Fields of Gold" and "Shape of My Heart".

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel