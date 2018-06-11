Newsletter Signup Register / Login
De Niro apologizes to Canada for "idiotic behavior" of Trump

1 Comment
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Robert De Niro apologized to Canadians on Monday for the "idiotic behavior of my president" a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.

De Niro said Trump's remarks about Canada are a "disgrace" and apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada. Trump called Trudeau "dishonest" and "weak" following the summit on Saturday. Trump advisers also ripped Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber.

De Niro made his comments at a groundbreaking for a new restaurant and hotel complex in Toronto.

At the Tony awards, De Niro launched an expletive at Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis. Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.

Trudeau has not issued any public remarks about Trump's latest attacks. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said her nation "does not conduct its diplomacy through ad hominem attacks."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

Poor man. He never had much to say without a script. But I wonder if he isn't suffering from dementia at this point. It has gotten a bit bizarre and mono-syllabic even by Trump-hater standards.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

