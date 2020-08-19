Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Harry Potter theme park to open in Tokyo in 2023

0 Comments
TOKYO

The company that owns a 94-year-old amusement park in Tokyo closing at the end of August said Tuesday it has clinched a contract for part of the site to be turned into a new theme park based on the Harry Potter films, slated to open in the first half of 2023.

With an area of approximately 30,000 square meters, the theme park will display film sets, costumes and props used in the beloved fantasy films based on the popular novels of the same name by British author J.K. Rowling.

Seibu Railway Co, which reached the deal with companies including Itochu Corp and Warner Bros Entertainment Inc, said the amusement park will be developed on part of the Toshimaen site located in Tokyo's Nerima Ward.

Ann Sarnoff, chairwoman and CEO of Warner Bros, said in a press release the theme park will offer "fans of all ages a unique way to get closer to the films" and that the company is "looking forward to creating something very special."

It will be the second such facility, after Warner Bros. Studio Tour London -- The Making of Harry Potter that opened in 2012 and has welcomed over 1.4 million visitors, according to Seibu Railway.

The railway operator has signed a deal to sell a large part of the 22-hectare site to the Tokyo metropolitan government, which plans to build a park that will also be used as an emergency shelter space in the event of a disaster.

Toshimaen, which opened in 1926, is scheduled to close on Aug 31, excluding a hot-spring spa. It is one of the largest amusement parks in Tokyo with over 30 rides and attractions, including a wooden carousel that was made in Germany in 1907 and brought to the park in 1971.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog