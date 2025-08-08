 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People Dean Cain
FILE - Dean Cain speaks during a ceremony honoring Mehmet Oz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
entertainment

Dean Cain, former TV Superman, will be sworn in as honorary ICE officer

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

Dean Cain, the actor best known for portraying Superman on a 1990s television show, wants to join the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. In an interview with Fox News this week, Cain said he’d already spoken to the agency responsible for carrying out President Donald Trump’s mass deportations agenda.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson, said Thursday that Cain would be sworn in as an “honorary ICE Officer” in the coming month. It wasn’t immediately clear what his duties as an honorary officer would entail. Cain, 59, told Fox News he was already a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer.

Earlier this week, Cain posted a video to his social media accounts encouraging others to join the agency. The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it is removing age limits for new hires at the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, as it aims to expand hiring after a massive infusion of cash from Congress.

Cain has in the past decade been outspoken in his conservative viewpoints and endorsed Trump in three elections. A representative for Cain did not respond to request for comment Thursday.

McLaughlin referenced Cain’s titular role in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” which ran from 1993 to 1997, in her statement, saying in her statement that “Superman is encouraging Americans to become real-life superheroes.”

Warner Bros, which released a new “Superman” last month, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The film, which has made over $550 million and stars David Corenswet, became a hot-button topic with right-wing commentators who criticized the movie as “woke” after director James Gunn referred to the character as being like an “immigrant.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

From superhero to masked villain.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Camping Spots In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Boarding School Admissions For Families in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog