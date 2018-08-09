Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kidder starred in the Superman trilogy released between 1978-1983 as hotshot reporter Lois Lane Photo: Getty Images North America/Getty Images/AFP/File
entertainment

Death of Margot Kidder, Lois Lane of 'Superman' fame, ruled suicide

0 Comments
By Sandy Huffaker
LOS ANGELES

The death of Margot Kidder, the actress who soared to fame in the '70s playing Lois Lane in the "Superman" movies, has been ruled a suicide, a Montana coroner's office said.

When she died in May at age 69, neither her agent nor the funeral home who handled her arrangements specified a cause, but Montana's Park County coroner's office has announced she killed herself.

"Ms Kidder's family urges those suffering from mental illnesses, addiction and/or suicidal thoughts to seek appropriate counseling and treatment," the statement said.

Her death came one month before designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain took their own lives, casting a spotlight on the jarring global spike in suicides and the importance of confronting the issue.

Kidder starred in the Superman trilogy released between 1978-1983 as hotshot reporter Lane, who was also the love interest of Clark Kent -- played by Christopher Reeve, who died in 2004.

She also made a cameo appearance in the 1987 film about the DC Comics superhero titled "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."

Born Margaret Ruth Kidder on October 17, 1948 in Canada's Northwest Territories, her career crested in the '70s and '80s, as she worked with film stars including Robert Redford and Richard Pryor.

She continued to act in her later years but her popularity waned after she suffered a highly publicized mental breakdown in 1996.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the actress became an activist for mental health issues as well as a champion of left-wing causes. She became a U.S. citizen in 2005.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel