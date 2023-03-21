Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Def Leppard Drummer Attacked
FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month, March 2023, outside a Florida hotel. Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.

Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but said they don't have a motive for the attack. They did not identify either the suspect, or Allen, in the police report.

But in a social media post, Allen, 59, said he's thankful for all the support he has received from this fans. He said he's also relieved that his wife, Lauren, wasn't with him when the incident occurred, and that they are now “working on recovering in a safe space.”

Police said the assailant was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel while Allen was smoking a cigarette. The man ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground.

According to the police report, a woman saw Allen fall and ran to help him. The man then attack her, the report said.

The report then says a woman ran out of the hotel to help Allen, and the man then attacked her.

The man then ran to another hotel and started breaking car windows until he was stopped by witnesses and police arrived. He was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Allen lost his left arm in an accident in 1984.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Allen was wearing a blue Fort Lauderdale police t-shirt.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

I saw Def Leppard twice, in 1988 and 2015. They kick-started the glam-metal revolution with the album 'Pyromania' 40 years ago this time. Along with 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson and 'Rio' by Duran Duran, it was an album everybody in my HS was talking about and wanted to hear NOW. Radio stations and MTV were playing stuff from those three classic albums and more, taking rock radio out of its doldrums. And soon Prince, ZZ Top and U2 and others would be making some really big impressions too. What a year 1983 was in rock'n'roll!

Both times when I saw Def Leppard, Allen was showing everybody his immense skill with the special electric drum kit (with foot pedals) that's played with just one hand. He is a major example of making great music and overcoming a disability. Rick Allen has triumphed over tremendous odds.

And that leads to now. What kind of oaf would go assaulting a one-armed man like that? He is 19-years-old, still in high school yet still old enough to know better! Did he think he was being 'cute' or what? Assaulting a disabled man, a one-armed man - famous drummer or not, is NEVER 'macho' nor is it ever 'cool'. That's the act of a juvenile low-down low-life COWARD. Then he jack-slaps a woman, and he runs off and starts smashing car windows. He IS NOT a man by any sense of the word, even if he is 19. His actions (and attitude) are totally unprovoked, uncouth and major uncool. He is a total loser. An absolute CHUMP who needs to be behind bars.

