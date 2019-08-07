Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Director Guillermo Del Toro  is known for creating surreal worlds filled with fantastical monsters in movies such as "Pan's Labyrinth" and "The Shape of Water" Photo: AFP
entertainment

Del Toro gets Hollywood star, urges immigrants to reject fear

0 Comments
By VALERIE MACON
LOS ANGELES

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro was honored Tuesday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, where he urged fellow immigrants to reject fear and division in the U.S.

The double Oscar-winning filmmaker, 54, is known for creating surreal worlds filled with fantastical monsters in movies such as "Pan's Labyrinth" and "The Shape of Water."

Speaking in the aftermath of the El Paso mass shootings, he told the crowd that "great fear" was being used to divide people, but "those divisions are complete fantasies."

"When people say, 'You dwell in fantasy,' I say, 'I don't. Politicians do, churches do, I don't. I deal with facts of the soul and the stories.'"

He added: "Do not believe the lies they tell about us. Believe in the stories you have inside and believe that we all can make a difference."

Del Toro left Mexico in 1998 after his father was kidnapped for a $1 million ransom that he only managed to pay with the help of fellow director James Cameron.

He is now known as one of the "three amigos" of Mexican film along with fellow Oscar-winning directors Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu ("Birdman," "The Revenant") and Alfonso Cuaron ("Gravity").

He told the crowd how searching Tinseltown's sidewalk in the 1970s for the stars of horror legends Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney and Alfred Hitchcock had inspired him in creating his famed horror universes.

"What I felt with those stars is there were people that were as weird as me and they were here, so that gave me hope," he said. "This star is for you, all of you that feel weird to come over and sit for a moment."

"Star Wars" filmmaker J.J. Abrams and singer Lana Del Rey attended the ceremony.

Del Ray provides a song for "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," a horror film produced by Del Toro out Friday.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

McDonald’s Japan Accidentally Creates Sexually Suggestive Drink Cups

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog