FILE - Demi Lovato attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Times Square Edition on Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Demi Lovato marries singer-songwriter Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

By MARIA SHERMAN
Demi Lovato is officially married.

The musician-actor, 32, tied the knot with Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, 34, on Sunday in California, as first exclusively reported by Vogue.

The couple met while working on Lovato's last album, 2022's “Holy Fvck," and dated for nearly two years before Lutes proposed in December 2023. Lutes co-wrote a few of the songs that made “Holy Fvck,” including “Happy Ending,” “City of Angels," and the pop-punk single, “Substance.”

Lovato wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress and Lutes wore a Saint Laurent suit.

Representatives for Lovato did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

Lovato, a former child star, began her entertainment career on “Barney & Friends” before becoming a staple of Disney Channel in the 2000s for her role in the “Camp Rock” films and as the star of “Sonny with a Chance.” Beyond her acting, Lovato has long been celebrated for her gifted soprano and has released eight albums across her career.

Lutes, an independent artist whose hybridist music marries elements of emo, pop-punk and trap, was previously signed to Capitol Records.

Prior to her relationship with Lutes, Lovato was engaged to the actor Max Ehrich in 2020. They called off their engagement after two months.

