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This combination of images show actor Demi Moore, left, actor Stellan Skarsgård, center, and filmmaker Chloé Zhao. (AP Photo)
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Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård among Cannes Film Festival jurors

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By JAKE COYLE
CANNES

Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård are among the jurors who will decide the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Monday.

Just about a week before the 79th Cannes begins May 12, organizers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival. As already announced, South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is president of the jury.

Along with him, Moore, Zhao and Skarsgård, the jurors are: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

Moore and Skarsgård have both in recent years co-starred in films at Cannes that ultimately earned them Oscar nominations. Moore's “The Substance” premiered at the festival in 2024. Last year, “Sentimental Value,” with Skarsgård, launched at Cannes.

The festival runs May 12-23.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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