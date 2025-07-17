'Demon Slayer' manga series tops 200 million copies sold worldwide

Popular Japanese manga "Demon Slayer" has sold over 200 million copies across all 23 volumes worldwide, its publisher said Thursday, a feat achieved by only a handful of titles under its wing.

The number of copies in global circulation of the hit series by Koyoharu Gotoge has hit 220 million, including digital editions, according to Shueisha Inc.

The series, which was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump from 2016 to 2020, tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, an adolescent boy who battles human-eating demons while searching for a cure for his sister, who has turned into a demon.

An animated film based on the series, released in 2020, became the first movie in Japan to top 40 billion yen in box-office revenue.

The latest animated film "Demon Slayer -- Kimetsu No Yaiba -- The Movie: Infinity Castle" will open in cinemas across Japan on Friday.

Other Weekly Shonen Jump series that have surpassed 200 million copies in circulation include "Dragon Ball," "Naruto" and "One Piece."

