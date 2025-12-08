 Japan Today
entertainment

"Demon Slayer" nominated for Golden Globe in best animated film category

LOS ANGELES

The latest film in the Japanese "Demon Slayer" series, a global box office smash since its release in July, has been nominated for the best animated motion picture award at the U.S. Golden Globes competition, the event organizer said Monday.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -- Infinity Castle" is among six films nominated in the category, including "KPop Demon Hunters," "Arco" and "Zootopia 2."

The film is the latest adaptation of a popular Japanese manga of the same name, and the first of a trilogy. Aniplex, the distributor, said the movie has made over 100 billion yen ($643 million) in box-office revenue worldwide, a first for a Japanese film.

Following its July release in Japan, it debuted in the United States in September.

Based on the manga serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2016 to 2020, the story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who battles human-eating demons while seeking to restore his sister's humanity after she turns into one. The tale is set during Japan's Taisho Era (1912-1926).

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 11 in California's Beverly Hills.

