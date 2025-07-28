'Demon Slayer' tops ¥10 bil at Japan box office in record 8 days

The latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga "Demon Slayer" surpassed 10 billion yen ($67.7 million) at the Japanese box office in eight days, setting a domestic record, its distributor said Monday.

The latest film, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 'Infinity Castle -- Part 1: Akaza Returns'" sold more than 9.10 million tickets and earned 12.87 billion yen in box office revenue in the 10 days since its release on July 18, Aniplex Inc. said.

The film had already set a record by earning 5.52 billion yen in its first three days, eclipsing the 4.62 billion yen recorded by the previous Demon Slayer film released in 2020.

The manga, serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2016 to 2020, tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, an adolescent boy who battles human-eating demons while searching for a cure for his sister, who has turned into one.

