 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Japan Today/Screenshot_YouTube-Sony Pictures
entertainment

'Demon Slayer' tops ¥10 bil at Japan box office in record 8 days

0 Comments
TOKYO

The latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga "Demon Slayer" surpassed 10 billion yen ($67.7 million) at the Japanese box office in eight days, setting a domestic record, its distributor said Monday.

The latest film, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 'Infinity Castle -- Part 1: Akaza Returns'" sold more than 9.10 million tickets and earned 12.87 billion yen in box office revenue in the 10 days since its release on July 18, Aniplex Inc. said.

The film had already set a record by earning 5.52 billion yen in its first three days, eclipsing the 4.62 billion yen recorded by the previous Demon Slayer film released in 2020.

The manga, serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2016 to 2020, tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, an adolescent boy who battles human-eating demons while searching for a cure for his sister, who has turned into one.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel