Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Kore-eda film 'The Truth' to open Venice Film Festival

0 Comments
By LINDSEY BAHR
LOS ANGELES

The 76TH Venice Film Festival is opening with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth."

Festival director Alberto Barbera announced the selection starring Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche in a statement Thursday.

This is the first time in years that Venice has not started with a Hollywood film. Recent openers have included "First Man" and "La La Land."

"The Truth" features Deneuve as a French movie star who reunites with her daughter and son-in-law after publishing her memoirs. The director said the small family story takes place primarily inside a house.

The film will premiere on the Lido in competition on Aug. 28.

"The Truth" is the Palme d'Or-winning director's first film to be made outside of Japan. He directed last year's Oscar-nominated drama "Shoplifters."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Art & Culture

Exploring The Studio Ghibli Museum

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The ABCs of LGBT+ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo