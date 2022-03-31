Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Depardieu (l) with Vladimir Putin at the Russian president's residence in Sochi in 2013 Photo: RIA-NOVOSTI/AFP/File
entertainment

Depardieu denounces Putin's 'crazy excesses' in Ukraine

1 Comment
PARIS

Veteran actor Gerard Depardieu on Thursday denounced the "crazy, unacceptable excesses" of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

"The Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin," the film star, who has praised the Russian leader in the past, said in a statement to AFP.

Depardieu, a long-time star in France before Peter Weir's 1990 "Green Card" also made him a Hollywood celebrity, left France and took up Russian nationality in 2013 to protest a proposed tax hike on the rich in his homeland.

He is also charged with raping and sexually assaulting a young French actress at his home in Paris in 2018, an accusation he has called "baseless".

Depardieu, 72, had become a friend of Putin, but came out against the war in Ukraine and called for negotiations just days after the Russian invasion began last month.

"Russia and Ukraine have always been brother countries," he told AFP then. "Stop the weapons and negotiate".

On Thursday, he said that he would give all the proceeds from three nights of concerts in Paris from Friday to "Ukrainian victims of this tragic fratricidal war".

Since receiving Russian nationality, Depardieu has often praised the country, calling it a "great democracy", and praising Putin, who he has compared to the late Pope John Paul II.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

What Depardieu thinks and says about Ukraine might seem irrelevant to some people, but the point is that he is/was a friend of Putin’s and this is just one more illustration of how isolated Putin has become over this stupid, vicious war.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo