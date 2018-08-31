Detroit readies for Aretha Franklin tribute concert

A man paints a mural of the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin near New Bethel Baptist - her father's church - in Detroit, Michigan

By Jennie Matthew

Aretha Franklin's casket is to lie in repose at her father's church on Thursday ahead of a tribute concert in her hometown Detroit, and what will be a "jubilant" star-studded funeral on Friday.

Thousands of fans paid their respects as they approached the open, golden casket of the US music icon and "Queen of Soul," who lay in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 76-year-old singer, beloved by millions around the world, died of cancer on August 16, closing the curtain on a glittering six-decade career that made her one of America's most celebrated artists.

An estimated 15,000 people came on Tuesday with a bigger crowd on Wednesday, a museum official told AFP. On Tuesday, Franklin's body was dressed in a red dress with matching stilettos, and on Wednesday she in blue.

The funeral parlor have reportedly said Franklin will be dressed differently for each of the four days of celebration, which continues on Thursday with her coffin lying in repose at her father's New Bethel Baptist Church, where she hosted dinners and recorded an album.

In the evening a free concert honoring Franklin's life is to kick off at 6 pm at the Chene Park Amphitheatre, an outdoor riverfront arena in downtown Detroit that has 5,000 seats and 1,000 lawn spaces.

Headliners include Gladys Knight, The Four Tops, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Angie Stone and political activist Angela Davis. Louis Farrakhan, the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam, is included in the line-up.

The venue is encouraging guests to wear white to celebrate Franklin's life and legacy with more than 40 performers due to take the stage in what has been billed "A People's Tribute to the Queen."

Music will encompass the R&B, Gospel, Jazz and Blues genres in which Franklin excelled, with a special tribute from her granddaughters.

The icon influenced generations of female singers from the late Whitney Houston to Beyonce, with unforgettable hits including "Respect" (1967), "Natural Woman" (1968) and "I Say a Little Prayer" (1968).

Tickets were snapped up within minutes of being released. The running order includes Franklin's hits "Freeway of Love" -- an anthem for her Motor City hometown -- and a rendition of "Respect" as the finale.

Her signature song is a feminist anthem and became a rallying cry as African Americans rose up nationwide in the 1960s to fight peacefully for racial equality.

Franklin is considered royalty in her Michigan hometown, where fans and residents are delighted with the four-day celebration.

"The city of Detroit loved her," said nurse Tremaine Townsend, 38, among the thousands who filed past Franklin's casket.

"This was her home and I think they're really showing her the love that she deserved."

On Friday, former President Bill Clinton and Smokey Robinson are among those due to address her six-hour, invitation-only funeral with musical tributes coming from Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.

"I think it's going to be a very upbeat service. I think it's going to be a very jubilant service," said Bishop Charles Ellis, pastor at the Greater Grace Temple where the funeral is being held.

"I think it's going to be a time of sadness, a time of joy, a time of laughter, there's going to be some dancing," he told AFP.

"It's going to be all about her and the way she blessed us with her gospel music."

Franklin won 18 Grammy awards and provided a soundtrack to the civil rights movement, singing to raise money for the cause and uplifting activists with her phenomenal voice and upbeat anthems.

The daughter of a prominent Baptist preacher and civil rights activist father, Franklin sang at the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the inaugurations of presidents Clinton and Barack Obama.

She was awarded the highest U.S. civilian honor by George W Bush. Letters from Bush and Obama will be reportedly read out during the funeral.

Married, divorced twice, and the mother of four, Franklin will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, alongside her father and siblings.

She will make her final journey in the same ivory 1940 Cadillac LaSalle that transported the body of her father in 1984, and that of civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005, according to U.S. media.

© 2018 AFP