entertainment

Director Oliver Stone reportedly in Iran for movie festival

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian media say American movie director Oliver Stone is in Tehran to attend an international film festival.

Monday's report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency says Stone briefly visited the historical city of Isfahan the previous day.

According to the report, Stone will host a workshop for filmmakers during the Fajr Film Festival and hold a news conference on Wednesday. French actor Jean-Pierre Léaud and Italian Giovanni Spagnoletti are also attending.

This is the Hollywood director's first visit to Iran.

In 2007, Iran's then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad rejected a proposal by Stone to make a film about him. Ahmadinejad said at the time that Stone is part the "Great Satan" cultural establishment, a reference to the United States.

In 2012, Stone's son Sean Stone visited Iran and converted to Shiite Islam.

