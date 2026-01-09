 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2026 Critics Choice Awards - Show
Paul Thomas Anderson accepts the award for best director for "One Battle After Another" during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
entertainment

Directors Guild nominates Anderson, Coogler, del Toro, Safdie and Zhao for its top prize

0 Comments
By LINDSEY BAHR
LOS ANGELES

Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Guillermo del Toro, Chloé Zhao and Josh Safdie have been nominated for the Directors Guild’s top prize. The organization announced feature film and first-time director nominees Thursday for the 78th annual Directors Guild Awards.

The five films singled out for the top prize, “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners,” “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme,” exactly mirrored Wednesday's ensemble Actor Award nominees, further narrowing the field of this season’s top contenders days before the Golden Globe Awards.

Directors Guild nominees often closely align with those of the Academy Awards. Over the past two decades, the winner of the DGA award has almost always also triumphed at the Oscars, including last year when Sean Baker won for “Anora.” Oscar nominations are still a few weeks away, however, set for Jan. 22.

Both Zhao and del Toro have won the award before, for “Nomadland” and “The Shape of Water.” It’s the first time Safdie and Coogler have been nominated for the prize. Although Anderson, previously nominated for “There Will Be Blood” and “Licorice Pizza,” is seemingly the front-runner, if Coogler wins it would be a first for a Black filmmaker.

Directors nominated for first features include Eva Victor for “Sorry, Baby,”Alex Russell for “Lurker,” Charlie Pollinger for “The Plague,” Harry Lighton for “Pillion” and Hasan Hadi for “The President’s Cake.”

On Wednesday, the guild also announced documentary filmmaker nominations, including Mstyslav Chernov for “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” a co-production between The Associated Press and PBS Frontline, Geeta Gandbhir for “The Perfect Neighbor,” Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni for “Cutting Through the Rocks,” Elizabeth Lo for “Mistress Dispeller” and Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus for “Cover-Up.”

DGA President Christopher Nolan congratulated the nominees on behalf of the guild community and, in a statement, said, “We could not be prouder to recognize the incredible work of this year’s nominees for their dedication to the art of filmmaking.”

The winners will be announced at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel