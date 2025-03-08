Disco, reggae on King Charles' Apple playlist

By James PHEBY

Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones are among artists from around the Commonwealth who have made it onto King Charles III's playlist in a collaboration with Apple Music.

And the UK head of state revealed Friday the "joy" that music has brought to his life.

The monarch has joined forces with Apple to launch "The King's Music Room", where he is expected to reveal a surprising appreciation of disco, reggae and Afrobeat, according to a press release.

Australian superstar Kylie Minogue and contemporary artists such as Nigerian-American singer Davido and Raye also make it into the king's top tracks, which will be broadcast in full on Monday to mark Commonwealth Day.

Looking back in time, Charles will also share his love of 1930s crooners.

The king recorded the show, in which he will recall stories from his meetings with some of the chosen artists, for Apple Music 1 in his office at Buckingham Palace.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others," the king said in a trailer for the show, while sitting at an antique desk in Buckingham Palace.

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

"But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy," he added.

The show will go online at 6 a.m. on Monday.

"Human curation has always been a key pillar of our unique editorial approach," said Rachel Newman, Apple Music's global head of content and editorial.

"We are honored that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us, and with music fans around the world," she added.

The king said in the trailer, which was sound-tracked by a rendition of Bob Marley’s "Could You Be Loved" by the King's Guard Band, that the project was "such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day."

The Commonwealth is a bloc of 56 nations, most of which are British ex-colonies.

Master of The King's Music Errollyn Wallen, who can act as an adviser to the monarch in musical matters, said the playlist demonstrated Charles' "wide-ranging enthusiasm for music".

"The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity," she added.

© 2025 AFP