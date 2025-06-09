Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' tops North America box office for third week

Disney's live action remake of 'Lilo & Stitch' held strong at the box office, winning for a third week in a row

Disney's family-friendly "Lilo & Stitch" kept up its dominance of the early summer North American box office, winning for a third week in a row with $32.5 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The live-action remake of a 2002 animated film of the same name has so far raked in $335.8 million in the United States and Canada, and another $436 million abroad, Exhibitor Relations said.

Maia Kealoha (as Lilo), Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis star, while Chris Sanders again provides the voice of the chaos-creating blue alien Stitch.

Debuting in second place at $25 million was Lionsgate's "Ballerina," a "John Wick" spin-off starring Ana de Armas as a dancer turned contract killer, and co-starring Anjelica Huston. Keanu Reeves makes a brief appearance as the hitman Wick.

"This is a weak opening for an action thriller spin-off," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning" -- the latest, and ostensibly last, in the hugely successful Tom Cruise spy thriller series based on a 1960s TV show -- took third place with $15 million.

The Paramount film has now grossed more than $449 million worldwide.

In fourth place was Sony's "Karate Kid: Legends," a sequel featuring Ralph Macchio -- the star of the original 1984 classic -- and action flick icon Jackie Chan, along with Ben Wang in the title role.

It made $8.7 million at the domestic box office in its second week in theaters.

And finishing up the top five was Warner Bros. and New Line's horror film "Final Destination: Bloodlines," at $6.5 million. It has grossed $123.6 million so far at the domestic box office.

