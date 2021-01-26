Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's theme parks in California and Florida is getting a makeover to remove what the company called "negative depictions" of some cultures.

Disney said that the river boat attraction would be updated to "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

Critics have accused Jungle Cruise, which was first launched in 1955, of having racist overtones in its depiction of some non-Western characters as savages and cannibals.

The updated ride will include new scenes and a new storyline, Disney said in a blog. No date for the launch was given, but Disney said the changes were not connected with the upcoming "Jungle Cruise" movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, which is due for release in July.

"This is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It’s the Jungle Cruise you know and love, with the skippers still leading the way, and at the same time, we're addressing the negative depictions of 'natives,'” Chris Beatty, an executive with Walt Disney Imagineering said in an interview.

The changes follow a cultural reckoning in the United States over systemic racism that has led to overhauls of several television shows and movies.

Disney said in June that its Splash Mountain ride was also being overhauled to remove its associations with Black stereotypes in the 1946 film "Song of the South," on which it was based.

The entertainment giant last year also posted advisories on some of its classic animated movies, including "Peter Pan" and"The Aristocrats" warning that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of people of color.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog