Disney debuts deaf Native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

Can a deaf, Native American superhero with a prosthetic leg reinvigorate Disney's Marvel franchise, just weeks after its CEO appeared to criticize his filmmakers for prioritizing messaging over storytelling?
Streaming series "Echo," which launches on Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, tells the story of Maya Lopez, a tough former villain who returns from a life of criminality in New York to rediscover her Indigenous roots in her Oklahoma hometown.
Much of the dialogue takes place through sign language, with subtitles, and filmmakers worked closely with Choctaw Nation leaders to create authentic scenes, including a flashback to a sporting festival in pre-European contact America.
"I'm just so proud to be able to represent a platform that is uplifting voices for Indigenous people... we're doing it the right way," star Alaqua Cox -- who is herself deaf, Indigenous and an amputee -- told a recent press conference.
But the series comes at a delicate time for Disney, whose Marvel superhero films have struggled recently at the box office after over a decade of global domination.
Last year, for the first time since 2016, Disney was not the highest-grossing studio in Hollywood, pipped by Universal.
Simultaneously, the company has found itself at the heart of the US culture wars, attacked by right-wing commentators and Republican politicians for becoming "too woke" in its storytelling.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a presidential hopeful, has pounced upon complaints about the increasing prevalence of gay and nonbinary characters in Disney films, from "Lightyear" to "Elemental."
At a conference talk in November, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company's storytellers had become overly concerned about introducing "positive messages," and had "lost sight of what their number one objective needed to be."
"What I've really tried to do is to return to our roots, which is remember we have to entertain first. It's not about messages," said Iger.
With its diverse casting, "Echo" represents the culmination of a trend for Disney. The Marvel superhero films launched in 2008 with "Iron Man," starring Robert Downey Jr.
It would take until the series' 18th movie, "Black Panther," that a solo lead character was not a white man.
Since then, there have been a plethora of diverse leads, even as box office returns have dipped.
But Bethany Lacina, an assistant professor at University of Rochester who has studied audience demographics, said there is no evidence to suggest the trends are linked.
Disney's casting decisions "are moving their movies closer to what their audience has always been," especially as young Americans become more diverse, she said.
"Non-white people are more likely to watch Marvel films than white people. Particularly Black people and white Hispanics," she said.
Lacina suggested Iger's comments may reflect "frustration" that simply casting non-traditional leads had not automatically brought in vast untapped minority audiences, as hoped.
Still, there is no evidence of a "backlash" from white viewers, who flocked to films like the Oscar-nominated "Black Panther" -- a film singled out for praise by Iger at his November talk for "fostering acceptance."
Instead many analysts suggest Disney has simply produced too much content, including a dozen Marvel TV series, leading to what has been dubbed "superhero fatigue" as well as a perceived decline in quality.
Marvel's shift toward more diverse superheroes stems from both commercial strategy, and the history of the source comic books themselves, according to Nick Carnes, editor of "The Politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
"If you look at the legacy heroes, the oldest characters that have generations of nostalgia, they are disproportionately white and male," said Carnes, a Duke University professor.
Disney's entire Marvel project is "taking people who like a story about Iron Man or Spider Man, and then exposing them to characters who are different," he said.
According to Carnes, Iger's comments could simply reflect "a time when it is very fraught and very challenging to be a leader who engages with politics."
The success or failure of "Echo" will still rest on the storytelling, he said.
"And at the end of the day, we're all human beings," said cast member Chaske Spencer, of Lakota Sioux origin. "What it relates to is emotion... all of us can relate to that."© 2024 AFP
Yharnam Resident
Anyone who blames their failures as the fault of "being woke" has no idea what they're talking about. Marvel's struggling because their quality has gone down ever since End Game capped off that phase of the franchise. Couple that with the fact that you have to watch a plethora of movies AND shows that are locked behind a paywall, it's only going to end up alienating a big chunk of your viewer base unless the fatigue catches up to them first.
shogun36
Forget all the other words for a minute.
"superhero"
This is the problem of it all. Enough with the superheroes already. It's been done to death. Do something else.
Disney should worry more about producing GOOD animation movies/shows more than anything else.
And if they wanna get into live action movie stuff, take a look at their mid-90's comedy and sports lineup.
That's when they really excelled.
CommodoreFlag
Loved Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin on the Netflix show so will give Echo a chance. The trailer looks promising... Hope it's not a bloated, boring, meandering mess like most (all?) Disney+ Marvel shows.
Toblerone
Disney has hopelessly lost its way.
Jonathan Prin
This Echo series seems particular if hero does not look line a hero.
But don't make her run faster than others being one-legged⁰, be better than oyhzrs because native or smarter because deaf, all without any good reasons...
Samit Basu
It's not just Disney doing it.
Sony's first Spiderman Live-Action spin-off streaming series is Silk, a Korean spiderwoman. People expected Miles Morales series to go first but Sony decided to go with Silk for live-action for some reason, keeping Miles Morales as a strictly animated series for now.
https://deadline.com/2023/12/silk-spider-society-writers-room-reopening-wga-amazon-1235659280/amp/
jeffy
Yharnam Resident Today 01:37 pm JST
Sorry, no. The quality has gone down as a result of prioritizing the woke message, identity politics, over substance. Disney's problems are not simply about Marvel as your comment assumes. Nobody cares that this character is deaf anymore than they cared Daredevil was blind. But what they do care about is good storytelling which the Daredevil series had. So will this series similarly succeed? Well it will depend on if the character isn't just only defined by being blind, woman, native american while slamming patriarch or whatever, but is a great character who is incidentally blind, woman, native american with a great story.