Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely; delays 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films by a year

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of its movie "Mulan" indefinitely, the company said on Thursday, dealing a new blow to theater operators who were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic.

"Mulan" was scheduled to reach theaters in March but its release has been postponed several times as many movie theaters remain closed to help keep the novel coronavirus from spreading. It had most recently been set to debut on Aug. 21.

Disney also said it had delayed the release of currently scheduled "Avatar" and "Star Wars" films by one year. "Avatar 2" is now set to debut in December 2022, and the next "Star Wars" movie in December 2023.

"It’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis," a Disney representative said. "Today that means pausing our release plans for 'Mulan' as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog