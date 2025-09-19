Disney representatives, Kimmel searched for way to defuse Kirk anger before program pulled

Walt Disney representatives and talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel raced to find the right words on Wednesday to calm a social media furor that erupted following criticism of his remarks about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Kimmel's comments in his monologue on Monday had angered many, and the reaction reached a fever pitch on Wednesday, including death threats that raised concerns for the safety of Kimmel and his staff, the source said. The late-night host prepared to make a statement, but Kimmel and Disney representatives could not find language that they agreed would not further inflame the situation, the source said.
As the show's 4:30 p.m. taping time approached, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment co-Chairman Dana Walden agreed that the best approach would be to take the show off the air and later find a way to bring Kimmel back, the source said. Walden informed Kimmel of the decision.
A representative for Kimmel did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Executives will meet with Kimmel to discuss the future of his program, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
Disney-owned ABC said it pulled Kimmel's show off the air over comments by the late-night show host about the assassination of Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist and co-founder of the nonprofit Turning Point USA and a close political ally of President Donald Trump. Many in Hollywood decried the decision, saying the company was bowing to political pressure and that it was an assault on free speech.
Kimmel, who has frequently targeted Trump on his comedy show, said in his monologue on Monday: "We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
As Disney wrestled with the gathering social media controversy, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, in a podcast appearance on Wednesday, said that Kimmel had misled viewers about the alleged shooter’s MAGA affiliation. Carr also raised the possibility that the FCC could revoke the broadcast licenses of local television stations that carry such “garbage.”
“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said in an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel.”
The nation's largest local television station group, Nexstar Media, and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns many of ABC's local TV affiliates, said they would stop airing the show following Kimmel's monologue. Sinclair said Kimmel's show would be suspended until he apologizes to the Kirk family. Nexstar and Sinclair both have merger deals pending before the FCC.
Trump, during a state visit to Britain on Thursday, said Kimmel had been punished for saying "a horrible thing" about Kirk, who is credited with building support for Trump among young conservative voters.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
23 Comments
Login to comment
Bob Fosse
A lot more now than he was last week.
He’s also all over every newspaper, news story and social media.
Again, both feet with both barrels. Well done.
patkim
Trump's use of propaganda is reminiscent of the "Reichstag fire". It was Hitler who used the fire to that building as a way to somehow link it to Communists and thus served as a reason to take away the civil liberties of people and was kind of the impetus to creating Nazi Germany. We are on the road to a similar scenario.
Nope. nothing personal about Kimmel's attacks. What I do find personal are some of the attacks from the right, especially on Fox News. For instance, when Jesse Watters said that "real men don't go shopping with their wives" and mocked Tim Walz for going out shopping with his wife, I took it personally because sorry, I'm not like MAGA folk. I actually love going out and shopping with my wife. I totally don't understand why conservatives want women and men to fit into cookie cutter roles. Never understood that.
Firefly
And that's where they are right now, someone can't even apologize anymore when they goofed up. They are in a sad state of affairs over there, a total breakdown of public discourse.
HopeSpringsEternal
Disney is getting good at trying to 'defuse anger', because it's their ratings that are getting $crushed.
Plenty being fired at ABC these days and other networks for poor choice of words/judgement, not just J. Kimmel.
Naturally you've got plenty posting untruths on JT, so the unethical behavior is everywhere, but in the case of ABC, they need ratings to $survive.
Matt Gutman – Chief National Correspondent
Reason: Backlash over comments made during coverage of the Charlie Kirk shooting.
Gutman described the suspect’s texts as “very touching,” which many interpreted as romanticizing the killer. He later apologized, stating his intent was to highlight the contrast between the crime and the suspect’s disturbing messages.
Terry Moran – Senior National Correspondent
Reason: Fired after posting a critical message on X (formerly Twitter) about President Donald Trump and adviser Stephen Miller.
Moran called them “world-class haters,” which ABC deemed a violation of its objectivity and professionalism standards. He was suspended and then officially let go when his contract was not renewed3.
Jimmy Kimmel – Host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Status: Show pulled off air “indefinitely” by Nexstar ABC affiliates.
Reason: His monologue about the Kirk shooting drew criticism from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and others.
Incidents above, just a small sample, reflect a broader media shakeup following controversial coverage and commentary surrounding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and networks poor ratings with a growing movement of audience to digital media etc.
patkim
So what Kimmel said was wrong, but when Fox News called for the killing of homeless people through involuntary injection is okay?
So basically Trump accomplished one thing in his second term: getting rid of free speech.
BB
In 1933, Hitler took a series of steps to quiet criticism in the media, eventually making it the law that media had to publish in line with his govt's directives. Guess we're somewhere in mid-1933.
patkim
Another thing we've learned from this is that MAGA and the right actually does like cancel culture.
itsonlyrocknroll
Walt Disney, made s simple commercial decision, binned the foolish Jimmy Kimmel, then ruthlessly moved on, called Jon Stewart.
Job done.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
Kimmel made completely false statements to viewers, about the alleged shooter’s MAGA affiliation.
Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t just an arrogant fool, but a simple minded one
Underworld
Some of the most conservative TV companies in the US and have so much power.
Find out how insidious it is on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvtNyOzGogc
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
Anger is what drives ratings.
Chyobaka
Corrupt and incompetent FCC Chair made inappropriate remarks and threats when he has no power to do so. Doesn’t matter what Kimmel supposedly said. (And he really didn’t say anything) Definitely looks like Fcc illegally colluded with Sinclair and Nexstar and the President secretly to extort ABC to take it off the air. Those network groups have too much power and that’s really what the FCC should be looking into, but of course not.
JJE
And not just viewer complaints but advertisers got wind of it and didn't want to be associated with such programming. This is the domino effect, including the 'social media furor that erupted.'
In many ways, the TV market is a bit like a democracy - the parent company can't force local stations to broadcast something that alienates viewers/advertisers and threatens the bottom line.
It's his and Disney's problem if the show is not profitable if people in certain markets don't want it, and that goes for traditional network programming, especially in a landscape of shifting and emerging alternative media platforms that people can easily migrate to. Even worse 'he could not find (the) language' to apologise significantly compounds his original own goal into two.
The elephant in the room is this is part of the reason why there has been a steady and substantial erosion in viewership of late-night talk shows over the last decade. The message has got through finally.
Underworld
itsonlyrocknroll
He did none of the sort. There was nothing untrue about what Kimmel said. Nothing.
He said that MAGA is trying to say that Charlie Kirk isn't one of them.
And that's true. They are.
Bob Fosse
It’s weird seeing people who for years spent hundreds of hours screaming against Disney and cancel culture now openly applauding both Disney and cancel culture.
collegepark30349
I just don't get it. How are people taking what he said as an attack on Kirk? For the record, this is what he said on the day of the shooting (from show transcripts online):
"Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."
Sound perfectly reasonable to me. Nothing insulting. The comments that he is being punished for are:
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
He said nothing about Kirk. He's calling out the MAGAs for exploiting Kirk's death for political gain. Which they very much are. He is also calling them out for labeling the shooter before he was even identified. Which they very much did. They were saying the shooting was done by a left wing radical" minutes after it happened. He also made a joke about Trump bragging about his ballroom seconds after commenting on Kirk's death. Hey, that's comedy - point out the absurd.
Really, what did he say that was so offensive and insensitive?
Underworld
Chyobaka
Completely agree.
GuruMick
"Death threats '....the mark of a true coward.
patkim
If anything, Jimmy Kimmel has become more popular and not only in the U.S., but around the world. There are a ton of international news outlets playing the clip over and over, and not one outlet, whether it be in the U.K, Australia, or Canada (at least those are the ones I've seen so far), have said what Kimmel said justifies his firing. They have all come to the conclusion that it was totally business and politically motivated. Newstar will get it's merger and Trump gets his revenge.
HopeSpringsEternal
Unethical partisan networks and media in general is what drives consumers to become angry and seek out information from sources not controlled by hidden stakeholders, why ABC, CNN, MSNBC, NBC etc. now collapsing, while independent digital media is booming
J. Kimmel had terrible ratings for years, now ABC Mgmt. correctly deems he's only further driven his audience away, why he's not on the air, just like their other recent fires at ABC above, CNN, MSNBC, NBC doing the same etc.
Audience matters, J. Kimmel = Radioactive to $ABC shareholders
itsonlyrocknroll
Underworld,
Jimmy Kimmel made a number of false statemants.
Disney walked away, Kimmel was sidelined quickly as soon as revenue was threatened,
Disney’s saw Kimmel behaviour, a liability,
Disney could ultimately end up being legally responsible for.
Cephus
"So basically Trump accomplished one thing in his second term: getting rid of free speech."
Nope, the left getting the taste of their own medicine and it's amazing to see how they don't like it.
itsonlyrocknroll
Underworld,
"He" Kimmel said that MAGA is trying to say that Charlie Kirk isn't one of them.
Charlie Kirk stood with Donald Trump, JD Vance during the 2024 election champaign, rally after rally.
Think about that carefully.
Kimmel statement is clearly false, that is why Disney moved on.
Underworld
itsonlyrocknroll
Name one.
Untrue. ABC officials said there was nothing wrong with what Kimmel said.
For what? No crime has been committed.