Docu-series ‘Future Runners’ to be aired in prime-time with English subtitles

Fuji Television’s docu-series "Future Runners," which is being aired on early Sunday evenings, will now move to its new prime-time evening broadcasting slot on Wednesdays from April. In addition, English subtitles will officially be added, giving more people around the world the opportunity to attain a deeper understanding of just some of the major issues affecting the globe today.

In July 2018, Fuji Television started its regular broadcast of "Future Runners" which introduces many determined individuals with the aim of working towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In December, Fuji Television received the "SDGs Partnership Award" - Special Award at the 2nd Japan SDGs Award.

The first docu-series of "Future Runners"’ aired in 2018, from July 1 to Sept 30. The 2nd series then began airing on Jan 6. From April, its broadcasting slot moves from its early evening time on Sundays, to its new prime-time slot on Wednesdays from 22:54 to 23:00. By moving to this new broadcast slot, it will pave the way for a wider range of viewers to be able to watch the episodes, thus further raising the awareness of the SDGs goals.

Tackling issues associated with SDGs is a huge milestone, which requires the joint effort of people around the globe. This program has been produced with this crucial awareness in mind, and English subtitles will be introduced for a regular docu-series for the first time, from Sunday's episode. Fuji said this will serve as a vital pivot for delivering many of the important messages associated with SDGs to as many people as possible.

Also after its main broadcast, each episode will be streamed on the official website with the added English subtitles, giving more opportunities for people around the world to gain a deeper awareness of many of the SDGs issues around the globe.

Osamu Nozaki, of the programming and production department at Fuji Television, said: "The program started airing in July last year, and there is now a growing requirement for everyone around the globe to unite as one for tackling issues associated with SDGs. We have decided to include English subtitles from the March 2019 broadcast, so that the important messages can be reached out to audiences around the world. Also, by moving the program to a prime-time slot, we hope that viewers who were not able to watch the program before, can catch-up with the show and learn more about SDGs issues."

■ About SDGs（Sustainable Development Goals）

Agreed upon by the 193 Member States of the United Nations, the SDGs（Sustainable Development Goals）are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets. Encompassing everything from health, to gender equality, and education, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals will mobilize efforts around the world to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind. In order to achieve the targets, partnership with governments, intergovernmental organizations, local authorities, private sectors and various stakeholders are required.

■ About Japan SDGs Award

Japan SDGs Award was established in an attempt to promote a wide range of actions for sustainable development. This initiative is expected to lead to the accomplishment of the SDGs. The organizations eligible for the awards are selected from companies, local governments, and NGOs/NPOs that are making outstanding efforts on sustainable development.

■ Program Details

"Future Runners"

Broadcast on Sundays from 5:25 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

To be Aired on Wednesdays 22:54 to 23:00 from April

“Future Runners” Official Website (http://www.fujitv.co.jp/futurerunners/)

