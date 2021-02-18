Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dolly Parton-Statue
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is asking Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw a bill that would erect a statue of her on the Capitol grounds in Nashville. In a statement released Thursday, Parton says that given current events, she doesn't think being put on a pedestal “is appropriate at this time.” (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Dolly Parton asks Tennessee not to put her statue at Capitol

0 Comments
By TRAVIS LOLLER
NASHVILLE, Tenn

Dolly Parton is asking Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw a bill that would erect a statue of her on the Capitol grounds in Nashville.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton said in a statement issued Thursday.

Democratic Rep John Mark Windle introduced the bill last month that aims to honor Parton “for all that she has contributed to this state."

Aside from her status as a music icon, Parton is a lifelong philanthropist. She founded the Imagination Library, which mails books to children under the age of 5 across the world to improve child literacy, and her million-dollar donation to Vanderbilt University helped develop the highly effective Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Her advocacy for racial justice was recently celebrated in a mural in Nashville.

In advocating for the statue, Windle said, “At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America but in the world, of a leader that is (a) kind, decent, passionate human being? (She’s) a passionate person who loves everyone, and everyone loves her.”

In her Thursday statement, Parton thanked the legislature for their consideration of the bill and said she was honored and humbled by their intentions.

Although she asked lawmakers to withdraw the bill for now, Parton said "I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog